AXICAB #1 Initial Print Run Sells Out in Two Days; Five-Issue Mini-Series Announced Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

AxiCab #1 5 issue Mini-Series Cover by Billy Tan (Pencils/Inks) and GURU eFX (Colors AxiCab

The ride isn't over. After a two-day sellout, AxiCab returns with bigger scares, bigger talent, and exclusive Comic-Con surprises.

AxiCab was built for fans who love horror with heart, humor, and surprises. Selling out in two days tells us we're on the right road, and we're hitting the gas.” — Philip Nelson - Creator AxiCab

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antarctic Press is celebrating the breakout success of AxiCab as the initial nationwide print run of Issue #1 sold out in just two days, prompting the publisher to officially announce a five-issue mini-series.The series will be written by legendary comics writer Mike Baron (The Punisher, Nexus, Badger) with interior artwork by David Hutchison (Teether, Sonic-X), while an all-star lineup of guest artists will create exclusive variant covers throughout the series.The announcement comes as AxiCab takes center stage at the Antarctic Press booth during Comic-Con International: San Diego, where fans will have the opportunity to meet the creative team, purchase exclusive merchandise, and celebrate the exciting future of one of independent comics' fastest-rising horror titles.Making its debut at SDCC is an all-new variant cover by acclaimed comic artist Billy Tan, whose celebrated work includes X-23, New Avengers, X-Men, and Green Lantern. Fans can also pick up a limited-edition AxiCab poster featuring Billy Tan's artwork, beautifully colored by Marvel Comics colorist Lee Duhig (GURU eFX). The exclusive poster will be available only at the Antarctic Press booth while supplies last.Series creator Philip Nelson will appear for autograph sessions at the Antarctic Press booth on both Friday and Saturday:Friday & Saturday• 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM — Philip Nelson signing with Flaming Carrot and MysteryMen creator Bob Burden• 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM — Philip Nelson signing with Mike Baron, writer of The Punisher, Nexus, and Badger and Lee Duhig (GURU eFX) colorist Marvel ComicsSunday• 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM — Panel: Gardner Fox: Architect of the DC Universe – Philip Nelson (AxiCab) will be speaking on the panel (Grand 12&13 Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina)"When we launched AxiCab, we hoped horror fans would embrace it—but seeing the initial print run sell out nationwide in just two days blew us away," said creator Philip Nelson. "That kind of response told us we had something special. Creating the AxiCab five-issue mini-series gives us the opportunity to build an incredible world with one of the best teams in comics. Having Mike Baron writing, David Hutchison bringing the stories to life, Billy Tan kicking things off with an amazing variant cover, and additional top-tier artists joining the series is beyond anything I imagined. San Diego Comic-Con feels like the perfect place to celebrate the beginning of what we believe is only the start of AxiCab's journey."And because no Comic-Con International: San Diego would be complete without at least one convention rumor, word around the Antarctic Press booth is that Philip is doing everything short of bribery to convince Bob Burden to create a Flaming Carrot-themed AxiCab variant cover. While nothing has been announced (and Bob has yet to officially surrender), fans are encouraged to stop by the booth and help apply a little good-natured peer pressure.Published by Antarctic Press, AxiCab blends horror, dark humor, and supernatural suspense into a unique anthology series where every passenger has a story—and every ride could be their last.Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con are encouraged to visit the Antarctic Press booth to meet the creators, pick up the exclusive Billy Tan variant cover and limited-edition poster, and celebrate the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable five-issue ride.

AxiCab Volume 1 was released in 2026 and sold out nationally in two days.

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