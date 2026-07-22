Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Same-Day Auto Injury Evaluations at Alexandria Clinic on I-395 Corridor

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NHTSA ranks summer months among the deadliest on U.S. roads. Virginia Family Chiropractic offers same-day auto-injury evaluations year-round.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer traffic across the Washington region consistently produces some of the year's heaviest congestion on I-395, I-495 the Capital Beltway, and Route 1 south of Old Town, and the collision-related aftermath surfaces in local clinical schedules throughout the season. Virginia Family Chiropractic maintains same-day auto-injury evaluation availability at its Alexandria chiropractic office at 50 S Pickett Street, targeting patients whose whiplash, cervical strain, or soft-tissue symptoms often appear days after a crash.National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data consistently identifies summer months as among the deadliest periods on U.S. roads, with holiday weekends and peak travel periods generating elevated crash volumes on high-traffic corridors like I-395 and the I-495 Capital Beltway. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has identified July 4 as the deadliest single calendar day of the year over a 17-year data window. Non-fatal injury crashes vastly outnumber fatal ones, and the low-speed rear-end collisions typical of stop-and-go traffic produce a disproportionate share of the whiplash and cervical acceleration-deceleration injuries the practice treats year-round."Whiplash is the injury patients most often underestimate. Someone gets rear-ended on I-395 on July 4th, walks away thinking they're fine, and by the following Tuesday they can't turn their head to check a blind spot," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, DC at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA . "The tissue damage is real from the moment of impact. The pain just takes 48 to 72 hours to catch up. Getting evaluated within that first week matters both clinically and for the insurance record."The Alexandria office documents crash-related injuries using digital motion X-ray and videofluoroscopy, imaging technologies that capture spinal function in real time rather than the static snapshots produced by conventional X-rays. This dynamic imaging matters in whiplash cases, where soft-tissue instability may not register on standard films but becomes visible during controlled movement. Treatment protocols draw from Chiropractic BioPhysics adjustments, an evidence-based spinal rehabilitation methodology in which both Dr. Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou, DC hold certification, paired with rehabilitative exercise, Class IV laser therapy, and medication management through the office's family nurse practitioner when appropriate.Insurance handling has been an operational focus for the personal injury chiropractic program, which maintains direct-billing relationships with Virginia auto insurers and third-party claim adjusters. Most auto-injury patients at the Alexandria office pay nothing out of pocket, and clinical documentation is structured to support both medical recovery and any subsequent personal-injury claim. The clinic also accepts VA benefits and TRICARE, relevant for the Alexandria region's substantial veteran and active-duty population.Demand for auto-injury evaluations typically rises in the days following high-traffic periods as delayed-onset symptoms drive patients into care. The Alexandria team maintains open evaluation windows throughout the week and prioritizes patients presenting within the first seven days after a crash, when early documentation has the greatest clinical and insurance value.Virginia Family Chiropractic has delivered evidence-based chiropractic care and physical medicine to Northern Virginia families since 2008. The practice operates four clinics in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, each staffed with CBP-certified doctors of chiropractic and equipped with identical diagnostic and treatment technology. The Alexandria office is at 50 S Pickett Street, Suite 114. For appointments, visit https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va or call (703) 370-5300.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va

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