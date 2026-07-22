Virginia Family Chiropractic Launches Commuter Spine Program at Woodbridge Office for I-95 Corridor Back Pain

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Structured CBP-based protocol addresses cumulative spinal strain from 37-minute average commutes affecting Prince William County residents daily.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic has introduced a dedicated Commuter Spine Program at its Richmond Highway office in Woodbridge, Virginia, formalizing a treatment pathway for the postural distortions and chronic low-back complaints that develop from prolonged seated travel along the Interstate 95 corridor. The program pairs Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) structural correction with targeted rehabilitation, spinal decompression, and adjunctive laser therapy to address the specific biomechanical patterns Northern Virginia commuters develop after years behind the wheel or on the Virginia Railway Express.Prince William County residents shoulder some of the longest daily commutes in the United States. Federal data places the average Woodbridge one-way commute at roughly 37 minutes, with residents driving to Washington, D.C., or Arlington logging considerably more time seated during peak congestion on the I-95 HOT lanes and Route 1. That sustained flexed posture compresses lumbar discs, shortens hip flexors, and drives the forward head carriage that produces cervical pain, tension headaches, and mid-back stiffness in patients who might otherwise present as healthy adults.The Commuter Spine Program was built around Chiropractic BioPhysics protocols, a research-supported system of structural rehabilitation backed by more than 300 peer-reviewed studies. Rather than treating pain as an isolated symptom, CBP evaluates whole-spine geometry against biomechanical norms and prescribes a graded course of adjustments, mirror-image traction, and corrective exercise designed to restore measurable spinal alignment. The Woodbridge office is one of the few practices in the greater Prince William County area staffed by two CBP-certified doctors, and its coordinated care model includes a Family Nurse Practitioner and a supervising Medical Doctor for cases requiring integrated medical oversight."Commuters typically arrive believing the pain will resolve on its own, and by the time they call us, they've already developed measurable postural adaptations that a single adjustment cannot correct," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, CBP-certified Doctor of Chiropractic at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA . "Structural correction takes weeks, not minutes, and this program was built around that reality."The program's intake includes digital postural analysis and, where clinically indicated, videofluoroscopy, a real-time imaging modality that captures spinal motion under load rather than the static snapshot standard X-rays provide. From the diagnostic phase, patients are placed on a graded protocol that typically combines in-office adjustments with home-based cervical and lumbar traction to reinforce corrective changes between visits.The Woodbridge location at 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301 serves patients from Dale City, Lake Ridge, Lorton, Occoquan, Dumfries, and the greater Route 1 corridor, and coordinates directly with Virginia auto insurance carriers, TRICARE, VA benefits, and workers' compensation, a footprint that extends to service members and federal employees connected to Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Belvoir. Extended weekday hours and Saturday morning availability were established to accommodate patients working standard commuter schedules.Virginia Family Chiropractic has practiced evidence-based chiropractic care and physical medicine in Northern Virginia since 2008, with clinic locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice specializes in Chiropractic BioPhysics structural correction, injury rehabilitation, and non-pharmaceutical pain management for families, commuters, and federal-community patients across the region. The Woodbridge office at 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301 is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For appointments, visit https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va or call (703) 499-8840.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va

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