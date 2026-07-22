Ember Drinks Launches With Eight Sugar-Free Flavors at Once, Bypassing Convenience Retail

Ember Drinks Debuts Full Eight-Flavor Sugar-Free Energy Line Direct to Consumers Austin Startup

Retailers would have limited us to two flavors, Going direct let customers choose from the full range, though we gave up impulse purchases.” — Ember Drinks founder Palmina Thomson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most beverage startups launch with three flavors. Ember Drinks is launching with eight.The Austin company began shipping its complete Classic Energy line direct to consumers nationwide this month, an eight-SKU debut that runs against standard practice in a category where new entrants typically limit inventory risk by testing a narrow range first.The reasoning is a channel problem. Retail-scan analysis published by Market Growth Reports in 2026 found that sugar-free formulations hold roughly 54 percent of energy drink share in modern grocery, but only about 23 percent in convenience stores and 17 percent in traditional grocery. Independent retailers stock an average of 12 sugar-free products against 28 in modern outlets. Online, the average listing carries 38.Convenience stores remain where most energy drinks are actually bought in the United States, and shelf space there is allocated by incumbents with decades of distribution agreements. A new brand competing for those facings gets one or two slots, if any.Ember built the line on a single formulation across all eight flavors rather than varying the functional profile by SKU. Each 16 fluid ounce can contains 200 milligrams of naturally sourced caffeine, 1,000 milligrams of taurine, 180 milligrams of sodium as electrolytes, and a B-vitamin complex of B3, B5, B6 and B12. Cans contain no sugar and 10 calories. All eight are vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly.The 200 milligram dose places Ember at the upper end of the mainstream category, above a standard 8.4 ounce energy drink and in line with the larger-format products that have driven recent category growth.The line comprises Citrus Charge, Electric Berry, Tropical Rush, Watermelon Surge, Peach Blaze, Arctic Frost, Mango Ignite and Cherry Bolt.Ember Drinks advises no more than two cans daily. The product is formulated for active adults and is not intended for children, for pregnant or nursing women, or for individuals sensitive to caffeine.The company is targeting athletes, gamers, students and shift workers, segments that share high consumption frequency and, Ember argues, a low tolerance for the sugar loads still common in the category.All eight flavors are available now at emberbeverages.com. Ember Drinks is an energy beverage company founded in 2024 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Its Classic Energy line comprises eight sugar-free energy drinks formulated with caffeine, taurine, electrolytes and B vitamins. More at emberbeverages.com.

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