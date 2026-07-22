Virginia Family Chiropractic Expands NeuroMed Neuropathy Program at Manassas Clinic on Dorsey Circle

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Non-drug NeuroMed protocol combines neuromuscular stimulation and MLS laser therapy for diabetic and idiopathic neuropathy patients in Prince William County.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic has expanded access to its NeuroMed neuropathy protocol at the Manassas clinic on Dorsey Circle, giving Prince William County residents a non-pharmaceutical pathway for treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy, idiopathic nerve pain, and related conditions including carpal tunnel syndrome and post-herpetic neuralgia.The expansion responds to a widening gap in neurological care outside the immediate Washington, D.C. metro corridor. Peripheral neuropathy affects an estimated 20 million Americans, and roughly half of adults living with diabetes develop some form of nerve damage during their lifetime. Approximately one in four peripheral neuropathy cases is classified as idiopathic, meaning no clear underlying cause is identified — and conventional treatment has historically been limited to prescription medications carrying significant side-effect profiles.At the Manassas location, the NeuroMed protocol combines two distinct technologies. The NeuroMed system delivers targeted neuromuscular stimulation and biofeedback intended to support nerve regeneration in the affected extremities. Sessions are paired with MLS Laser Therapy, an FDA-cleared dual-wavelength laser that alternates continuous and pulsed emissions of infrared light to reduce inflammation and stimulate cellular repair at depths conventional cold lasers do not reach."When patients arrive here after trying gabapentin or duloxetine without meaningful relief, they're often surprised that a non-drug pathway even exists," said Dr. Ghazaleh Tabrizi, board-certified chiropractor at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA . "Combining neuromuscular stimulation with MLS laser gives us two mechanisms working on the nerve at once — something a single-modality office can't offer."Dr. Tabrizi holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College Los Angeles and is also a certified personal trainer and weight-management specialist — a combination that supports the metabolic and lifestyle counseling that often accompanies diabetic neuropathy treatment. The clinical team at Virginia Family Chiropractic works alongside a Family Nurse Practitioner and a supervising Medical Doctor, an integrated model that permits coordinated evaluation rather than referrals scattered across separate offices.The Manassas clinic, located at 8420 Dorsey Circle across from UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, serves patients throughout Manassas, Manassas Park, Gainesville, Bristow, and Haymarket. The office sits within reach of Interstate 66 and Route 28, which matters in a region where average one-way commute times exceed 33 minutes and where scheduling recurring therapy sessions is a practical concern for working adults and retirees on fixed transportation.Candidates for the program begin with a diagnostic evaluation to determine whether nerve damage is diabetic, chemotherapy-induced, alcohol-related, post-surgical, or idiopathic in origin. Treatment plans typically involve multiple sessions per week over an initial course of care, with progress measured through sensation testing, mobility benchmarks, and patient-reported symptom tracking. The Manassas office accepts Virginia workers' compensation, automobile injury claims, and a range of private health insurance plans; coverage is verified prior to the initial visit.The Manassas office joins three sister clinics in Alexandria, Falls Church, and Woodbridge, each staffed with CBP-certified providers and equipped with matching diagnostic and treatment technology.Founded in 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic operates four Northern Virginia clinics offering evidence-based chiropractic care, physical medicine, and rehabilitation services. The practice emphasizes the Chiropractic BioPhysics protocol, non-pharmaceutical pain management, and integrated medical oversight, treating patients of all ages for conditions ranging from acute back pain to chronic neurological disorders. The Manassas office at 8420 Dorsey Circle is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For appointments, visit https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va or call (703) 367-7878.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va

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