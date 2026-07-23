Indy Auto Man Westfield Celebrates Six Months of Success: A Journey from Beginnings to Thriving Two-Location Dealership

Indy Auto Man dealership, Westfield 2026 History: the first Indy Auto Man dealer's facilities Celebration at Indy Auto Men Westfield

Indy Auto Man Westfield marks six months of thriving, marking a full-circle return to its roots with expanded inventory and top-tier customer service.

What started as a vision has grown into cutting-edge modern facilities thanks to the aspiration brought by our customers, community support, and our team's hard work.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man Westfield is proud to announce the successful completion of its first half of a year in operation, marking a triumphant return to the community where the company’s story began nearly two decades ago. Since officially opening its doors on January 23, 2026, the Westfield location has quickly established itself as a trusted destination for Indiana used car buyers, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to quality vehicles and exceptional customer service.

A Full-Circle Return to Westfield

The opening of the Westfield dealership represented a meaningful milestone in Indy Auto Man’s 17-year history. The business was originally founded in Westfield in 2008 by partners Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin, who started with a simple mission: to sell reliable, family-worthy vehicles in Indiana at honest prices.

“Our first dealership was in Westfield in 2008,” Figlin recalled. “Then we moved to Carmel, and from Carmel we moved to the heart of Indiana state, Indianapolis. But we noticed that a lot of customers from the north side dropped off when we moved to the state capital, so it was always on our mind to come back to our roots and open a dealership here. And just as we got an opportunity to open a dealership in Westfield, we did it.”

That dream became a reality in early 2025, when, with the support of the state authorities and city Mayor Scott Willis, we got an opportunity to start building the dealer center from the ground up in a brand-new facility at 17230 Foundation Pkwy. What followed was a transformation from a plain field to a full-fledged, modern auto dealership - a visual testament to the company’s strength.

From a Vision to a Flourishing Business

The road to success began with a modest start. Victor Figlin, who moved to Indiana from abroad 28 years ago, shared that the dealership was founded almost by accident.

His partner, Eugene, initially purchased a vehicle for personal use, changed his mind, sold it for a profit, and repeated the process till he found the right vehicle.

"And here we recognized an opportunity: finding the best value-for-money vehicle to satisfy all the family members appeared to be quite complicated. Only after going all this way several times did we understand the difficulties our friends and neighbors face when changing their cars. So, we started consulting them to help choose the best option. And in several months, it became our main occupation and, finally, grew into a business project.

Our whole purpose was to purchase vehicles that we would buy for our families,” Figlin said. That philosophy - prioritizing quality, reliability, and transparency - became the foundation of Indy Auto Man’s reputation, helping it grow into one of Indianapolis’ top-rated used car dealerships with over 6,900 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating.

Eugene Gorin, who once joked about going to college to become a doctor before finding his calling in automotive sales, has been instrumental in building the company’s customer-first culture. Together, V. Figlin and E. Gorin have guided Indy Auto Man through nearly two decades of expansion, adaptation, and continuous improvement.

Six Months of Growth and Teamwork

The Westfield location officially opened January 23, 2026, and today, exactly six months from that starting point, it has become a cornerstone of the local automotive community. The new facility houses both sales and service under one roof, offering customers a seamless experience from purchase to ongoing maintenance.

Behind the scenes, the Westfield team has grown into a tightly knit group of professionals who share the company’s values. From sales consultants to service technicians, and from managing director to the customer support assistant, each team member has contributed to creating a welcoming, honest, and efficient environment that customers value at Indy Auto Man.

This was made possible by the excellent teamwork of top management, the HR department, and many members, who built the corporate culture for decades at Indy Auto Man's Indianapolis dealer center and then moved to Westfield to start operating at a new location, sharing their expertise and practical knowledge.

As Indy Auto Man Westfield celebrates this six-month milestone, V. Figlin and E. Gorin extend their deepest gratitude to the entire team. The owners also thank the Westfield community, local leaders, and loyal customers who have supported the dealership since day one. “Thanks to all of you, what started as a vision has grown into reality,” they added.

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and Excellence

With two successful locations now operating in Indianapolis and Westfield, Indy Auto Man is poised for continued growth. The company plans to expand its inventory, expand its range of services, and continue to uphold its leadership reputation in the Midwest used car market.

“Our doors are open, the showroom is working, and the atmosphere is exactly what we stand for - honest, welcoming, and built around people,” the team at Indy Auto Man Westfield said. As the company looks to the future, its focus remains on delivering top-level customer service and building long-term relationships with every visitor who walks through the door. “We also welcome new members to join our Indianapolis and Westfield facilities”, added Ariel, the HR director for Indy Auto Man. “We prepared special on-site programs and coaching for the employees to join our team.”

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a top-rated used car dealership serving Indiana and surrounding communities since 2008. With locations on the southside of Indianapolis and in Westfield, the company specializes in buying, selling, financing, and servicing quality pre-owned vehicles. Known for its transparent pricing, extensive inventory, and exceptional customer service, Indy Auto Man has earned a reputation as one of Indiana’s most trusted automotive retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.