Falls Church Office Marks 17 Years of Corrective Chiropractic Care on Leesburg Pike (Milestone)

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Since 2008, the Leesburg Pike clinic has grown from a single-doctor practice into an integrated medical-chiropractic team serving Northern Virginia.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine this month marks 17 years of continuous operation at its Leesburg Pike location, tracing the practice's growth from a single-provider chiropractic office in 2008 to an integrated clinic where Chiropractic BioPhysics-certified doctors coordinate care with a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor under one roof.The Falls Church office at 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 207 has treated Northern Virginia residents from Tysons Corner, McLean, Vienna, and Arlington throughout that span. Its position on Route 7, minutes from I-66 and the West Falls Church Metro, has made it a fixture for commuters and federal employees whose desk-bound routines and long daily transits contribute to the postural and cervical complaints the clinic sees most often.Over 17 years, the office has expanded from a single-modality adjustment practice into an eleven-modality clinical program. Treatment options at Virginia Family Chiropractic now include the Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) structural correction protocol, a technique supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed studies, alongside MLS Laser Therapy, Class IV therapeutic laser, shockwave therapy, dry needling, and videofluoroscopy with Digital Motion X-Ray, a real-time imaging technology that captures spinal function during movement and reveals dynamic instabilities that static films cannot detect."When we opened on Leesburg Pike in 2008, chiropractic in this region was largely defined by manual adjustments alone," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, founder and lead chiropractor at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA . "Layering in videofluoroscopy, laser therapy, and a supervising medical doctor was a deliberate choice. Patients with complex injuries deserve more than symptom management."The integrated model has proven particularly relevant for auto-injury cases originating on I-66, Route 7, and the Capital Beltway. The Falls Church office documents mechanism of injury, objective findings, and functional progress in the format Virginia insurers and personal-injury attorneys require, and bills directly through Virginia automobile coverage and third-party attorney liens — arrangements that typically leave patients with no out-of-pocket cost during active care.Alongside injury rehabilitation, Virginia Family Chiropractic treats scoliosis, herniated discs, cervicogenic migraines, peripheral neuropathy, TMJ dysfunction, and chronic musculoskeletal pain. Dr. Sarah Cassou, who holds CBP certification alongside credentials in scoliosis correction and dry needling, sees patients at the Falls Church office and specializes in structural care for adolescents and adults with spinal curvatures.The Falls Church anniversary coincides with the broader growth of the network, which now operates four Northern Virginia offices — Falls Church, Alexandria, Manassas, and Woodbridge — each staffed by CBP-certified providers using identical diagnostic and treatment equipment. That standardization allows patients to receive continuity of care across locations, a practical benefit for families and federal employees whose work locations shift across the region.Founded in 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine operates four offices throughout Northern Virginia, providing corrective chiropractic care, physical medicine, and rehabilitation services. The Falls Church office at 7121 Leesburg Pike is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For appointments or more information, visit https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va or call (703) 538-3830.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va

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