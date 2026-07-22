ICYMI: Angel Mother Jennifer Bos Calls on Senate to Confirm Todd Blanche, Joins Coalition of 300 Angel Families

WASHINGTON – Following a meeting with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Illinois Angel Mother Jennifer Bos and a coalition of over 300 Angel Families are calling on the Senate to confirm his nomination as Attorney General.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s second day of hearings on Blanche’s nomination, Bos testified:

“I couldn't save my daughter, but Todd Blanche, as Attorney General, he might save yours… From the time that I've spent talking with Todd Blanche, I knew immediately that he makes victims a priority. Under his direction, the DOJ has engaged directly with the Angel Families and treated us not like political props, but as partners in preventing future tragedies.”

Learn more about Bos’ meeting with Blanche and Blanche’s support for Angel Families:

Details of Todd Blanche's behind-the-scenes meeting with Angel Mom revealed after Capitol Hill testimony

By Peter D’Abrosca

July 16, 2026

Fox News

An Illinois Angel Mom whose daughter died after a tragic encounter with an illegal alien last year revealed to Fox News Digital details of a conversation she had with President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general that convinced her he's the man for the job.

"I immediately felt so pulled towards him," Jennifer Bos said, speaking about acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "You get a certain energy from people, and he is just the kindest. ... He listened to my story very intently, and you could just see his mind ticking like, 'what are we going to do about this?'"

Bos' daughter, Megan Bos, was just 37 when she was found dead in April 2026, stuffed in a garbage can and soaked in bleach, 51 days after she disappeared. An illegal alien from Mexico, Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, was charged with several felonies in Megan's death after her body was found on his property.

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Due to Illinois' sanctuary policies, Mendoza-Gonzalez walked free after an initial hearing, infuriating Jennifer. He was tracked down and arrested again by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Indiana in July 2026, just days after Jennifer shared her tragic story with Trump when they crossed paths at an anti-fentanyl bill signing.

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Though, as Jennifer noted, there is nothing Blanche can do to help her family specifically since her daughter has already died, she is confident the attorney general nominee understands the plight of Angel Families everywhere.

"We're trying to make a difference for people who haven't been touched by this kind of tragedy, who haven't been touched by the violence that can be from an illegal immigrant," Jennifer said.

She said she thinks Blanche, appointed acting attorney general after Pam Bondi's ouster, is "being true to the job he's supposed to do."

"I trust that he's doing the right thing for the right reasons," she continued.

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Jennifer, who was in Washington with border security group American Border Story Action, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee just 24 hours after Democrats on the committee attempted to shred Blanche's credibility and paint him as a personal yes-man for Trump.

She told Fox News Digital those same Democrats have ignored families whose lives have been forever altered by the death of a relative at the hands of an illegal alien, including hers. She didn't speak to any Democrats on the panel before her testimony Thursday.

"You know, before President Trump came into office, Angel Families were inconvenient truths," she said. "They didn't want to acknowledge the damage that was being done by having open borders and by having people here illegally, that they couldn't track, they couldn't identify."

She described Republicans and independents as "welcoming," and said they're always open to meetings and helping Angel Families tell their stories.

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During the hearing, Jennifer said Blanche is listening to Angel Families and that they're "being taken seriously."

"I'm asking the committee not to wait until another mother is sitting where I am. Confirm Todd Blanche," she said. "He is a leader who will uphold the law, honor victims, confront dangerous criminal organizations and fight to give other American families the safety and lasting protection that came too late for mine.

"I couldn't save my daughter. But Todd Blanche, as Attorney General, he might save yours because next time, it could be your child. It could be your family. It could be you."

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