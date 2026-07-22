Louise Milleman Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louise Milleman, holistic wellness entrepreneur and direct sales mentor, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how personal responsibility, self-awareness, and trusting your own instincts can empower healthier, more intentional living.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Milleman explores the importance of taking an active role in your family’s wellness and explains how self-awareness, self-love, and becoming self-taught can help people make informed decisions with greater confidence. She also discusses why reclaiming personal power is key to building lasting health and freedom.Louise’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/louise-milleman

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