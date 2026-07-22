One Place Locators Covers 14 Central Texas Markets Heading Into July Peak Rental Season in Austin

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Austin-based apartment locating brokerage recaps its Central Texas footprint from Liberty Hill to Kyle as the region enters its busiest moving month.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Place Locators , an Austin-based apartment locating brokerage, enters the peak summer rental window with active coverage across 14 Central Texas markets, stretching from Liberty Hill on the northwest edge of the region to Kyle in the south. The recap arrives as July historically produces the highest volume of Austin-area lease turnovers, driven by university calendars, corporate relocations, and school-year timing.Since launching in 2024, One Place Locators has built dedicated resource pages and neighborhood-level knowledge for Austin, Buda, Cedar Park, Del Valle, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Lakeway, Leander, Liberty Hill, Manor, Pflugerville, and Round Rock. The company's licensed agents tour communities across all 14 markets and track pricing changes daily, giving renters direct access to concession windows that often expire within days.The regional footprint reflects a deliberate strategy from co-founders Jess, Anna, and Michelle, who together brought more than 15 years of Austin real estate experience to the launch. Rather than concentrating on a single ZIP code cluster, they built a distributed model that covers submarkets with distinct rental dynamics: transit-adjacent apartments in Manor, North Austin employment hubs, and Hill Country-adjacent communities in Dripping Springs."July is our busiest month by far. Covering 14 Central Texas markets means renters get the same daily market data whether they're touring Georgetown or Kyle," said the team at One Place Locators in Austin, TX The service is free to renters — apartment communities pay referral fees only when a lease is signed. That model, combined with TREC-licensed representation under Texas Real Estate Commission License #9014999, differentiates the firm from free-online-listing platforms that dominate initial apartment searches. Agents support prequalification review, same-day tour scheduling, and application prep, and can arrange virtual tours for clients relocating from out of state.The brokerage recently crossed 650 verified Google reviews and continues expanding its bench to keep pace with client demand.For renters, the coverage recap simplifies a persistent Austin-metro problem: knowing which submarket actually fits a given budget and commute. A shopper considering Georgetown for lower monthly rent may not realize a comparable unit in Pflugerville shaves 20 minutes off their commute. Agents at One Place Locators run those comparisons before scheduling tours, saving renters days of solo research.Renters, relocation professionals, and property partners can reach the team at (512) 503-4355 or through the request form at https://oneplacelocators.com/ Founded in 2024 and headquartered at 811 W St Johns Ave in Austin, Texas, One Place Locators is a TREC-licensed apartment locating brokerage operating alongside sister company One Place Realty LLC. The team serves 14 Central Texas markets across the greater Austin metro, offering free apartment-search support funded through property partnerships.###Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website: https://oneplacelocators.com/

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