Top Solid Drinks Manufacturer Expands Global OEM and ODM Capabilities for Functional Nutrition Products

HEZE, SHANDONG, CHINA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

**Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.** is strengthening its position in the international health nutrition industry by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and enhancing its comprehensive OEM and ODM services for functional food products. As a professional **Solid Drinks manufacturer**, the company continues to invest in advanced production technologies, product innovation, and quality management while supporting global customers with diversified nutritional solutions, including **Liquid Drinks** and **Tableting Candy** for health brands, distributors, and private-label businesses worldwide.

The company's latest development reflects the rapid growth of the global functional nutrition market, where consumers are placing greater emphasis on convenient, scientifically formulated, and high-quality health products. This changing demand has encouraged manufacturers to increase investments in research, production efficiency, and product diversification to better serve both established brands and emerging businesses entering the nutritional supplement sector.

According to market observers, private-label manufacturing has become an increasingly important business model within the global nutrition industry. Companies seeking to introduce new products are looking for manufacturing partners capable of providing comprehensive services that include formula development, product customization, packaging design, regulatory support, and large-scale production. Manufacturers with integrated production capabilities and flexible service models are becoming preferred partners for customers operating in highly competitive markets.

Against this industry backdrop, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. has continued to strengthen every aspect of its manufacturing operation. Recent investments have focused on upgrading production facilities, optimizing quality management systems, and expanding research and development resources to improve manufacturing efficiency while supporting increasingly diverse customer requirements.

The company's integrated manufacturing platform enables customers to move efficiently from concept development to commercial production. Product formulation, raw material sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, inspection, and final delivery are coordinated through standardized production procedures designed to ensure quality consistency throughout every stage of the manufacturing process.

Industry analysts note that customers today expect manufacturers to provide more than production capacity alone. Technical expertise, rapid product development, regulatory knowledge, and responsive customer service have become equally important factors when selecting long-term manufacturing partners. Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. has continued strengthening these capabilities by expanding its technical team and improving communication throughout every stage of customer cooperation.

Among its comprehensive product portfolio, **Liquid Drinks** have become an increasingly popular category for customers seeking convenient nutritional products suitable for modern lifestyles. These products can be developed in multiple formulations to meet different market positioning strategies while offering flexible packaging options that support various branding requirements. The company's manufacturing capabilities enable customers to develop products that align with changing consumer preferences across domestic and international markets.

Another important product category offered by Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. is **Tableting Candy**, which continues to gain popularity within the functional food industry due to its convenience, portability, and broad consumer appeal. The company provides customized manufacturing services covering formulation development, flavor optimization, appearance design, packaging solutions, and production management, allowing customers to create differentiated products for competitive retail markets.

One of the company's competitive advantages lies in its emphasis on research and development. Experienced technical professionals continuously monitor developments within the nutrition industry while working closely with customers to develop innovative product concepts. This collaborative approach enables Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. to respond efficiently to evolving market trends while supporting customers seeking customized nutritional solutions.

Quality management remains central to the company's long-term development strategy. Every production stage, from raw material inspection through manufacturing, packaging, laboratory testing, and final product evaluation, follows standardized quality control procedures designed to ensure product safety, consistency, and manufacturing reliability. These systems help customers maintain confidence in product quality while supporting long-term brand development.

International market expansion has also become an important driver of the company's continued growth. Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. currently cooperates with customers from multiple regions worldwide, supplying OEM and ODM nutritional products for distributors, retailers, e-commerce brands, healthcare companies, and private-label businesses. Through dependable manufacturing capacity, professional project management, and responsive customer support, the company continues building long-term partnerships across global markets.

As worldwide demand for functional nutrition products continues to expand, manufacturers capable of combining scientific innovation, manufacturing excellence, and comprehensive customer services are expected to remain highly competitive. Through continuous investment in technology, production management, and product development, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. continues strengthening its position within the international health nutrition manufacturing industry.

## Advancing Innovation to Support Long-Term Industry Growth

As consumer demand for functional nutrition continues to evolve, manufacturers are expected to provide not only efficient production capacity but also comprehensive product development capabilities. Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. has continued increasing investment in research and development to strengthen formulation innovation, manufacturing technology, and product quality while helping customers respond to rapidly changing market trends.

The company's research and technical teams work closely with customers throughout every stage of product development. From concept planning and formula evaluation to sample production and commercial manufacturing, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. provides integrated technical support designed to accelerate product launches while maintaining high manufacturing standards. This collaborative approach enables customers to introduce differentiated nutritional products with greater efficiency and confidence.

In parallel with product innovation, the company has continued modernizing its production facilities. Advanced manufacturing equipment, automated production lines, standardized operating procedures, and comprehensive quality inspection systems have improved production efficiency while ensuring consistent product quality across every manufacturing batch. These investments allow Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. to support both large-volume production and customized OEM and ODM projects with reliable delivery performance.

Industry specialists note that flexibility has become one of the defining competitive advantages within the nutritional products manufacturing sector. Brand owners increasingly require manufacturers capable of adapting formulations, packaging formats, dosage forms, flavors, and labeling solutions to meet diverse consumer preferences across different international markets. Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. has continued strengthening its customization capabilities, enabling customers to develop products tailored to specific business strategies and regional market requirements.

Customer partnership also remains a central element of the company's long-term development philosophy. Rather than serving solely as a contract manufacturer, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. works closely with customers throughout product planning, production scheduling, packaging coordination, quality management, and after-sales communication. This comprehensive service model has helped the company establish long-term cooperation with health brands, distributors, retailers, and private-label businesses around the world.

Sustainability has become another important consideration throughout the global food manufacturing industry. Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. continues optimizing manufacturing efficiency, improving resource utilization, and refining production management practices to support responsible manufacturing while maintaining strict quality standards. Continuous process improvements also contribute to stable production performance and long-term operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, continued expansion of the global health and wellness market is expected to create new opportunities for functional nutrition manufacturers. Increasing consumer awareness of nutritional supplementation, convenient health products, and personalized wellness solutions is driving demand across multiple international markets. Industry analysts believe manufacturers with strong research capabilities, integrated production systems, and responsive customer support will remain well positioned for sustainable growth.

To support these market opportunities, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. plans to further strengthen its international business by expanding manufacturing capacity, investing in advanced production technologies, and enhancing technical service capabilities. The company also intends to continue developing innovative nutritional products that support changing consumer preferences while helping customers remain competitive in dynamic global markets.

Industry observers believe that long-term success within the functional nutrition industry depends on the ability to combine scientific innovation with dependable manufacturing and collaborative customer relationships. Through continuous technological improvement, stable quality management, and comprehensive OEM and ODM services, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. continues reinforcing its reputation as a trusted **Solid Drinks manufacturer** for international customers.

As worldwide demand for convenient and innovative nutritional products continues to grow, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting global health brands with reliable manufacturing solutions, product innovation, and long-term partnership opportunities.

## About Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

**Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.** is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of functional nutrition products and private-label health solutions. The company provides comprehensive OEM and ODM services covering product formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and quality management for customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes **Solid Drinks**, **Liquid Drinks**, **Tableting Candy**, gummies, capsules, powders, and other nutritional products designed for health brands, distributors, and retailers. Supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, experienced research professionals, and rigorous quality management systems, Shandong Benon Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. is committed to delivering innovative products, dependable manufacturing, and responsive customer service to partners across global markets. For more information, please visit **[www.sino-benon.com](http://www.sino-benon.com)**.



Address: South Section of Gongye 5th Road, Economic Development Zone, Yuncheng County, Heze City, Shandong Province

Official Website: https://www.sino-benon.com/





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