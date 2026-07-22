Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Enterprises Driving High-Purity Rare Earth Materials, Innovative Processing Technologies, and Global Supply Chain Development

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for rare earth functional materials accelerates, five Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players in supplying high-purity compounds, fluorides, oxides, and salts essential for electronics, catalysis, optics, and clean energy. Among them, Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (WONAIXI) stands out for its specialized production of high-purity rare earth salts and polishing powders, serving markets in Japan, South Korea, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.Industry ContextThe global rare earth elements market is projected to reach approximately USD 14.03 billion by 2025, with magnet applications accounting for 31.2% of the total value, according to IMARC Group. China's rare earth exports reached 62.6 thousand metric tons in 2025, the highest volume in a decade, as reported by China's General Administration of Customs. Within this landscape, manufacturers are investing in refining capabilities and product diversification to meet the rising needs of green technologies, including electric vehicles and wind power, which are driving neodymium-praseodymium demand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% through 2035, per Arthur D. Little.WONAIXI: A Specialist in High-Purity Salts and Polishing PowdersSichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2012, operates a 46,667 m² production facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province, with 98 employees and a 12-engineer R&D team. The company's annual production capacity reaches 15,000 tons of high-purity rare earth salts and 3,000 tons of high-precision rare earth polishing powder, complying with ISO 9001 standards. WONAIXI holds over 10 national invention patents and is certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and Sichuan Provincial SRDI Enterprise.The company supplies nine categories of rare earth products plus a complete zirconium salts series, totaling more than 50 refined specifications. Key products include Rare Earth Neodymium Nitrate , Rare Earth Praseodymium Nitrate, Rare Earth Lanthanum Acetate, Rare Earth Cerium Acetate, Rare Earth Neodymium Acetate, Rare Earth Lanthanum Fluoride, Rare Earth Cerium Fluoride, Rare Earth Neodymium Fluoride, Rare Earth High Purity Lanthanum Oxide, Rare Earth High Purity Neodymium Oxide, Rare Earth Catalyst Grade Cerium Oxide, Rare Earth Metallurgical Grade Rare Earth Fluoride, Rare Earth Luminescent Grade Rare Earth Salts, Rare Earth Low Impurity Rare Earth Oxide, Rare Earth Easily Soluble Rare Earth Carbonate, Rare Earth Lanthanum Cerium Mixed Salt, Rare Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Mixed Oxide, Rare Earth Oxide For Batteries, Rare Earth Raw Material For Glass Decolorization, and Rare Earth Powder For Ceramic Additive.According to QY Research, the high-purity rare earth fluorides market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2031, with WONAIXI identified as a key global player alongside China Northern Rare Earth.Other Leading ManufacturersShenghe ResourcesShenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-listed rare earth enterprise engaged in the mining, separation, smelting, and trading of rare earth products. The company has integrated upstream mining assets in China and downstream magnet production, giving it a vertically integrated supply chain. It is recognized as one of China's leading rare earth groups with a significant share in the global permanent magnet supply chain.GuangSheng Rare EarthGuangSheng Rare Earth (Guangdong GuangSheng Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd.) is a state-owned rare earth enterprise in Guangdong Province. The company specializes in rare earth separation, metal smelting, and the production of high-purity rare earth oxides and salts. It is known for its environmental management and sustainable processing practices, supplying raw materials to domestic and international manufacturers of phosphors, catalysts, and polishing materials.Xiamen TungstenXiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded company based in Fujian Province, primarily known for tungsten products. Its rare earth division, Xiamen Tungsten Rare Earth, operates a full industrial chain including rare earth mining (via the Ganzhou region), separation, smelting, and downstream functional materials such as magnetic materials, luminescent materials, and hydrogen storage alloys. The company is a major supplier of rare earth oxides and metals to the global market.China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.China Northern Rare Earth, headquartered in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, is China's largest rare earth producer by output. The company controls the Baiyun Obo rare earth deposit, the world's largest rare earth mine. It produces a comprehensive range of rare earth products including oxides, salts, metals, and functional materials. Northern Rare Earth is a key supplier for the global magnet, catalysis, and polishing industries and is actively investing in low-carbon extraction technologies.Market ImpactThese five manufacturers collectively support the global transition to advanced materials by ensuring a stable supply of rare earth intermediates. Metal oxides account for approximately 42.6% of the global glass additive industry in 2025, driven by demand for UV protection and refractive index refinement, according to Fact.MR. Each of the identified companies contributes specific strengths: WONAIXI's emphasis on high-purity salts and zirconium compounds; Shenghe Resources' vertical integration; GuangSheng's sustainable processing; Xiamen Tungsten's dual tungsten/rare earth portfolio; and Northern Rare Earth's massive scale.Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the ability to deliver consistent quality and tailor products for applications such as automotive catalysts, precision optics, and high-temperature ceramics is becoming a differentiator. WONAIXI's product portfolio—including ultra-low chloride cerium carbonate for semiconductor-grade applications and large-particle-size cerium oxide for polishing—aligns with downstream requirements for low-impurity, high-purity materials.Closing OutlookAs rare earth markets expand at a CAGR exceeding 5% for fluorides and 8% for NdPr-based magnets, the role of specialized manufacturers in China will remain critical. WONAIXI, with its dedicated R&D team and 46,667 m² factory, continues to expand its export footprint while developing new solutions for the new energy and semiconductor sectors.For more information about WONAIXI's product range and manufacturing capabilities, visit the company's official website at wonaixi.com or download the company profile brochure: WONAIXI Corporate Brochure.Contact:· Name: YANG XINGE· Email: wnx.yang@wnxxcl.com· Tel: +86 18683334430· WhatsApp: +86 18683334430· Address: No. 28 Tengfei Road, Shawan Economic Development Zone, Leshan City, Sichuan Province, China· Website： https://wonaixi.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.