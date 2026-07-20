Arizona Primary Election Day Is Here: What Voters Need to Know

Arizona's Primary Election Day is TOMORROW (Tuesday, July 21), and voters across the state have one final opportunity to cast their ballots.

If you still have your early ballot, do not mail it. Instead, return it to an official ballot drop box, voting location, or county elections office by 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Voters planning to cast their ballot in person should check their county's voting locations before heading to the polls. Arizona's primary is open to all registered voters, including independents. Independent voters may participate by requesting the party ballot of their choice at their voting location.

Why This Election Matters

Arizona continues to face significant challenges, including:

Water security

Affordability

Public safety

Education

Economic growth

Trust in government

These issues affect every Arizonan, regardless of political affiliation. Addressing them will require leaders who are willing to work across party lines and focus on practical solutions.

No Labels Party of Arizona Endorsements

The No Labels Party of Arizona has endorsed the following candidates for the 2026 elections:

Hugh Lytle (Arizona Governor Candidate)

Anthony Ramirez (Arizona Senate LD 12)

Jason LaForest (Arizona Senate LD 5)

David Scott (Arizona House LD 10)

These candidates are committed to putting people before party politics and working collaboratively to address Arizona's most pressing issues.

Polls and ballot drop-off locations close at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21. If you still have your ballot, be sure to return it in person before the deadline.