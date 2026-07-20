Can Independents Break Through? Ballot Battles in Arizona and Texas

Check out the Forward Party's latest podcast, "Can Independents Break Through? Ballot Battles in Texas and Arizona," featuring Hugh Lytle, independent candidate for Governor of Arizona, and Mike Collier, independent candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Texas. Hosted by Jackie Salit, the episode takes an inside look at the challenges independent candidates face as they work to earn a place on the ballot. From petition requirements and legal challenges to election laws and voter choice, the conversation explores the barriers that often stand between independent candidates and the voters they hope to represent. Drawing from their own experiences, Lytle and Collier discuss why they believe expanding ballot access and political competition is essential to strengthening American democracy. If you're interested in the future of independent politics and election reform, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

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