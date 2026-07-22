The Alvarez Law Firm Expands Pedestrian and Bicycle Accident Practice in Alexandria, VA

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Bilingual firm strengthens representation for vulnerable road users as Alexandria records 478 pedestrian and bicycle crashes since Vision Zero launch

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alvarez Law Firm has expanded its personal injury practice to place greater focus on pedestrian and bicycle accident claims across Alexandria and Northern Virginia, responding to a persistent pattern of serious crashes involving walkers and cyclists on local streets. The firm now dedicates staff time and case intake resources specifically to representing vulnerable road users injured by negligent drivers throughout Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, and neighboring communities.The expansion follows several years of documented crash activity in the region. Alexandria's Vision Zero Crash Dashboard has recorded 478 pedestrian and bicyclist crashes on city and state roads since the program launched in December 2017, including 19 fatal collisions and 68 crashes causing serious injury. Statewide, Virginia recorded 138 pedestrian fatalities and 15 bicyclist fatalities in 2025, according to the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. Alexandria police reported earlier this year that pedestrian crashes were down 14 percent and bicycle crashes down 28 percent year-to-date, though corridors including King Street, Route 1, and Duke Street continue to generate serious injury reports.The firm's expanded pedestrian and bicycle work focuses on the specific challenges these cases present, including left-turn crashes that Alexandria police have identified as the most common factor in serious pedestrian collisions, hit-and-run incidents, and disputes over right-of-way at marked crosswalks. Virginia law grants pedestrians right-of-way in crosswalks and at intersections with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less, but proving fault often requires immediate scene investigation, witness interviews, and preservation of traffic-camera and vehicle-data evidence before it disappears.The Alvarez Law Firm handles pedestrian and bicycle injury cases on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. Every case is handled in both English and Spanish, an important consideration in a region where roughly one in ten Virginians is Latino and where injured pedestrians frequently include immigrant workers who walk or bike as their primary means of transportation."Pedestrian and bicycle crashes are almost never fair fights," said Sylvano Alvarez, Founding Attorney of The Alvarez Law Firm in Alexandria, VA . "A person walking home from work has no crumple zone. When a driver turns left across a crosswalk without looking, the person on foot pays for that mistake with broken bones, brain injuries, and months of lost wages. Our job is to make sure the driver's insurance company pays for that mistake instead of the victim."Injuries in these cases often involve traumatic brain injuries, spinal fractures, and long-term rehabilitation needs. The Alvarez Law Firm coordinates with treating physicians, life-care planners, and vocational experts to document the full scope of damages, including future medical costs and lost earning capacity, before entering settlement negotiations or trial.The firm operates from 50 South Pickett Street in Alexandria, near the 495/395 interchange, and represents clients throughout Northern Virginia including Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, McLean, Reston, Springfield, and Vienna.About The Alvarez Law Firm The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC is a full-service law firm in Alexandria, Virginia providing bilingual legal representation in English and Spanish across personal injury, criminal defense, family law, immigration, and estate planning. Founded by Sylvano Alvarez, Esq., a cum laude graduate of the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, the firm serves clients throughout Northern Virginia including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, McLean, Reston, Springfield, and Vienna. The firm maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 100 client reviews and handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis. For more information, visit https://alvarezlawfirm.net/ or call (703) 888-0959.###Media ContactThe Alvarez Law Firm, PLLCAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 110, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 888-0959Website: https://alvarezlawfirm.net/

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