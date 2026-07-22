Nijigen no Mori marks its 10th year with the launch of the all-inclusive 'PRIVATE ESCORT STAY' on July 22.

Enjoy Two Dreamlike Days with the Ultimate One-Group-Per-Day Escort Experience

AWAJI, JAPAN, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the official Luxury villa of Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori , “ GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° ,” the all-inclusive plan "PRIVATE ESCORT STAY," will be offered for a limited period from July 22, 2026 to July 14, 2027 – a full year making the 10th year since the opening of Nijigen no Mori. This plan is the most luxurious all-inclusive offering available at GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°.Guests will receive premium tickets with original merchandise for all four permanent attractions—“Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park,” “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” “Godzilla Interception Operation,” and “DRAGON QUEST ISLAND ”—allowing them to enjoy any attraction they like at any time without waiting. In addition, each party will be accompanied by a dedicated concierge, available in English as well. Guests will also be able to travel comfortably throughout the spacious park in a private shuttle vehicle.For lunch, guests can enjoy their choice of collaboration menu items using meal tickets valid within Nijigen no Mori. Dinner and breakfast will be served at GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°, featuring “new Japanese cuisine” supervised by Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, a chef selected as a Master Chef for two consecutive World Gourmet Summit competitions, where top chefs from around the world gather. The meals will highlight the seasonal ingredients of Awaji Island and be accompanied by free-flow drinks.As Nijigen no Mori enters its 10th year, the park will continue to offer the highest level of service, delivering unprecedented surprises and excitement in appreciation of everyone who has visited, and in pursuit of new challenges for the next 10 years—helping guests spend even more truly immersive time at the park.■One-Group-Per-Day All-Inclusive Plan “PRIVATE ESCORT STAY” OverviewPeriod of Offer:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 – Wednesday, July 14, 2027Benefits:1. Premium tickets to all permanent attractions at Nijigen no Mori- Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Premium Ticket- NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket- Godzilla Interception Operation Premium Ticket- DRAGON QUEST ISLAND Premium Ticket※One set of all tickets will be provided per reservation.2. Dedicated concierge serviceOne dedicated concierge, available in English, will support each party during their stay. Guests will be able to enter all attractions without waiting and receive assistance with various requests.3. Transportation by Dedicated VehicleGuests will be comfortably guided around the vast Nijigen no Mori grounds surrounded by nature in a dedicated vehicle.4. Dedicated meal ticketsEach guest will receive 10,000 yen worth of meal tickets usable within the park. These can be used for lunch before or after check-in, or for collaboration food items enjoyed during attraction visits.※These tickets are valid only during the plan stay.5. 10% off tickets for Nijigen no Mori shopsGuests will receive coupons offering 10% off purchases at shops located within each Nijigen no Mori attractions.※These tickets are valid only during the plan stay.6. Free-flow beverages at dinner GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°Dinner will feature the finest “new Japanese cuisine” made with seasonal Awaji Island ingredients. All drinks served at dinner will be offered on a free-flow basis.※Excluding certain high-priced items.7. Room minibarGuests can enjoy original champagne, local beer, soft drinks, and more in their rooms.Price:From JPY 300,000 per person (tax and service charge included), based on one room occupied by two guests.Reservations:Attraction Duration：Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Approximately 1 hourNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Approximately 1.5 hours or moreGodzilla Interception Operation: Approximately 1 hour or moreDRAGON QUEST ISLAND: Approximately 2 hours or moreNotes：Due to renovation work, from October 13, 2026 through spring 2027, the athletic attraction “Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure!” and the zipline “Action Kamen Flying Squad!” at Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park will be temporarily closed.Inquiry：+81-799-64-7090■About GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° features 23 guest rooms, each designed with an interior inspired by the shape of a cocoon. Every room includes a skylight more than five meters above the floor, offering views of the sky throughout the day and night.Dining is supervised by Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, who operates 13 restaurants in Japan and overseas and has been recognized as a Master Chef representing Japan. The menu highlights seasonal ingredients sourced from Awaji Island, a region historically known as Miketsukuni, which supplied food to the Imperial Court.DiningMeals are supervised by Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, Advisor for Food Promotion for Hyogo Prefecture. The menu features ingredients sourced from Awaji Island, a region long recognized for its agricultural and culinary heritage.DinnerGuests are served a New Japanese Cuisine course supervised by Chef Haruyuki Yamashita. Chef Yamashita was named Master Chef at the World Gourmet Summit for two consecutive competitions.The menu features seasonal ingredients from Awaji Island, including Awaji Beef, of which approximately 200 head are produced annually, locally harvested Yura sea urchin, Awaji Island onions, tomatoes, and other regional ingredients. Menu selections vary depending on the season.※Menu items and ingredients are subject to change based on seasonal availability.BreakfastEach group may choose one of the following breakfast options:Japanese Breakfast – Awaji Island Mountain and Sea Set MealIncludes the GRAND CHARIOT signature morning set, grilled fish from the Seto Inland Sea, the property's signature Awaji-style rolled omelet, and freshly cooked Awaji Island rice.Western Breakfast PlateFeatures locally sourced ingredients, including homemade pork ham from Awaji Island, scrambled eggs made with locally produced eggs, and homemade tomato ketchup prepared with Awaji Island onions.BathAll guest rooms are equipped with Japanese cypress (hinoki) baths.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.TM & © TOHO©Ｕ／Ｆ・Ｓ・Ａ・Ａ© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

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