Prestigious Dual Awards in FinTech and PR Sectors awarded to Moonlight IQ

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LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moonlight IQ (MIQ) , the global communications specialist to the B2B financial and technology sectors, is proud to announce its latest industry achievement: having been named ‘Best Financial & FinTech Communications Consultancy 2026’ by the UK Enterprise Awards. The win follows MIQ being recognised as the ‘2026 Stand Out PR Agency of the Year’ by the UK Digital Excellence Awards, marking the agency’s second award win in recent weeks.These honours recognise MIQ’s excellence in finance and technology communications, highlighting the agency’s success in translating complex capital markets and financial technology themes into accessible stories, proactive messaging and thought leadership for both specialist and general audiences. Together, these back-to-back awards further solidify Moonlight IQ’s position as a leading agency in the industry.John Norris, Co-Founder and Director of Moonlight IQ, said: “We are truly honoured to be recognised by both the UK Enterprise Awards and the UK Digital Excellence Awards. These awards reflect the dedication of our team, the success of our tried-and-tested MarComms methods and our commitment to delivering impactful communications for our clients across financial and technology services. We remain committed to setting new standards in fintech PR and communications and will continue to drive measurable results for our clients.”Following a rigorous evaluation of publicly available data, client feedback, and innovation highlights, the UK Enterprise Awards honoured MIQ. This award was granted solely on the strength of MIQ’s reputation, client satisfaction, and measurable impact on the industry, with no application submitted, instead being hand-picked by the organisers. The UK Digital Excellence Awards, followed a formal submission process, highlighting the research-first method MIQ applies when providing PR services. MIQ’s entry showcased its strategic approach and ability to help clients turn complex topics into compelling stories that attract the attention of trade media and industry peers alike.These two industry recognitions come as MIQ continues to expand its work across capital markets, trading technologies, cybersecurity, RegTech, AI and crypto, supporting a growing international client base across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

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