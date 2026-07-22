Explore Europe's Top Cities with New Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Deals

Hop On Hop Off Bus expands offers on sightseeing tours across Paris, London, Rome, Milan, Athens, and more, giving visitors flexible ways to explore.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers planning a European city break now have more sightseeing options to choose from. Hop On Hop Off Bus has expanded its current promotional offers across selected hop-on hop-off bus tours in Paris, London, Rome, Milan and Athens, bringing together a wider selection of discounted experiences on one platform.The campaign comes as many travelers begin finalizing itineraries for summer and autumn holidays, with flexible sightseeing continuing to be a preferred way to explore major cities for the first time. Rather than booking separate transport and attraction tickets, many visitors now choose hop-on hop-off buses to cover key landmarks while deciding their own pace for the day.Paris remains one of the busiest destinations to attract visitors around the world. Travelers searching for hop-on hop-off Paris bus experiences like TootBus Paris hop-on hop-off tour with the night tour combo can choose from routes serving landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and Notre-Dame Cathedral. Several tours included in the current campaign are available with promotional pricing for a limited period.The latest offers also extend to hop-on hop-off London tours, where open-top buses connect many of the capital's best-known attractions, from Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey to Tower Bridge and the London Eye. For visitors spending only a day or two in the city, these tours continue to be one of the simplest ways to cover multiple landmarks without relying solely on public transport.In Italy, hop-on hop-off Rome bus experiences are also featured as part of the expanded campaign. Visitors can explore routes serving the Colosseum, Piazza Venezia, the Roman Forum and Vatican City while comparing operators and ticket options before booking. Similar offers are available across selected tours in Milan and first-time visitors can select them to explore the capital of fashion with their own itinerary at their own pace.Athens is also part of the expanded campaign, giving visitors another opportunity to uncover one of Europe’s oldest capitals by hop-on hop-off Athens bus tours. The routes of the buses are carefully planned, following the city’s major attractions such as Acropolis, Acropolis Museum, Temple of Olympian Zeus and Syntagma Square. It makes it easier for travelers to discover the city’s rich history while planning their sightseeing without following any schedule.Unlike city-specific promotions, the new campaign brings together offers across several European capitals in one place. This gives travelers planning multi-city itineraries a single destination to compare sightseeing products before departure."Travelers often tell us they want flexibility as much as value," said Mr. HP, Tech Head for Hop On Hop Off Bus. "By expanding promotional offers across multiple cities, we're giving customers more choice while making it easier to organise different parts of the same trip."The offers are available now through Hop-On Hop-Off Bus and cover selected sightseeing bus experiences across Europe. Travelers can browse destinations, compare operators and review available ticket options before making a booking.About Hop-On Hop-Off BusHop-On Hop-Off Bus, powered by isango!, offers travelers access to thousands of curated sightseeing tours, cruises and attractions across hundreds of destinations worldwide, helping visitors discover cities and experiences with ease.Media Contact:PR DepartmentIsango Private Limitedsupport@hop-on-hop-off-bus.comContacthop on hop off bus***@hop-on-hop-off-bus.com

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