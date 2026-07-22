A Guide To Selecting A China High Strength And Low Shrinkage Laid Scrim Machine For Industrial Use

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global infrastructure and industrial manufacturing increasingly pivot toward high-performance composite materials, the demand for precision reinforcement machinery has reached a new peak. Danyang Yixun Machinery Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer specializing in multiaxial and biaxial warp knitting solutions, has announced enhanced capabilities for its specialized production lines. At the forefront of this industrial advancement is the China High Strength and Low Shrinkage Laid Scrim Machine , an essential system designed for the one-time forming of light-weight glass fiber and polyester meshes. These machines, specifically the LS and LM series, are engineered to create non-woven reinforcement grids that offer the critical dimensional stability and tensile strength required for modern industrial applications.The technology employed by Danyang Yixun ensures that yarns are laid in a perfectly straight, non-interlaced pattern, which eliminates the "crimp" found in traditional woven fabrics. This allows the fibers to provide immediate reinforcement without elongation. By integrating advanced weft insertion mechanisms and electronic take-up systems, these machines produce scrims with "low shrinkage" properties, ensuring they remain stable even when subjected to thermal stress during downstream lamination processes.Global Trends in the Industrial Textile and Reinforcement SectorThe international market for industrial textiles is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rise of "Green Building" standards and the push for lightweighting in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Traditional reinforcement methods are being rapidly replaced by laid scrim and multiaxial fabrics because of their superior weight-to-strength ratio. In the construction industry, for example, high-performance waterproofing membranes and roofing materials now require internal skeletons that can withstand extreme temperature fluctuations. This has created a surge in demand for "low shrinkage" reinforcement—materials that do not contract or warp during the hot-melt application of bitumen or PVC.Furthermore, the growth of the renewable energy sector, particularly in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades and solar panel backings, has heightened the need for multiaxial and biaxial glass fiber textiles. The industry is moving toward high-speed, automated production lines that can maintain consistent quality while reducing energy consumption. As manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia seek to optimize their supply chains, the ability to source machinery that offers both "high strength" and high-speed efficiency (with speeds reaching up to 300 r/min depending on specifications) has become a primary competitive advantage. The integration of electronic control systems, such as EBC warp let-off and electronic batching, represents the future of this sector, allowing for a level of precision that was previously unattainable with mechanical systems.Core Competencies and Engineering Excellence of Danyang Yixun MachineryDanyang Yixun Machinery Co., Ltd. has established itself as an innovative solution provider with over 15 years of deep industry experience. The company’s core advantage lies in its specialized focus on warp knitting and stitch-bonding technology, holding more than ten patents for invention. Unlike general machinery providers, Yixun offers technical and commercial solutions tailored to the production of fiberglass combination mats, chopped strand mat rovings, and specialized industrial textiles.A key differentiator of Yixun’s China High Strength and Low Shrinkage Laid Scrim Machine is its robust mechanical design coupled with advanced electronic integration. For instance, the LS series features a rotation weft mechanism and a chain-driven weft conveying system, which ensures the uniform laying of yarns across widths ranging from 2000mm to 4000mm. The use of constant temperature control systems for loop-forming devices further ensures that the physical properties of the fibers are preserved during the manufacturing process, directly contributing to the "low shrinkage" performance of the final product.The organization’s independent financial status and family-owned heritage foster a long-term perspective on customer success. By maintaining an international organization, Yixun is able to support the competitiveness of its clients through a high level of investment security and customized engineering. This allows for the adaptation of machine specifications—such as power (ranging from 80kW to 115kW) and gauge (E3 to E22)—to meet the specific needs of diverse industrial fabric processes.Main Product Applications and Global Client ScenariosThe machinery manufactured by Danyang Yixun is designed for high-stakes industrial environments where material failure is not an option. The versatility of the LS and LM series, alongside their multiaxial warp knitting machines, allows them to serve multiple sectors:Building and Infrastructure: Producing reinforcement for roofing membranes, geogrids, and geotextiles. The high-strength biaxial warp knitting machine (YRS3-M-H) is specifically optimized for geogrids used in road and soil stabilization.Marine and Automotive: Creating fiberglass mats for boats and chopped biaxial fabrics for automotive body panels. These materials provide the necessary structural rigidity while significantly reducing overall vehicle weight.Industrial Filtration and Tapes: Manufacturing light-weight polyester meshes used in high-strength adhesive tapes and filtration media.Renewable Energy: Specialized machines like the YRS3-3M-C are dedicated to carbon fiber multi-axial fabrics, which are critical for the next generation of energy-efficient composite structures.Danyang Yixun’s products are globally recognized, with a distribution network spanning Europe, America, Australia, and Africa. Client feedback highlights the company’s "reliability" and "sincere service," with many long-term partners noting that Yixun’s machinery meets expectations for both fast delivery and consistent output quality. By focusing on the details—from the groove pin bar to the electronic take-up—Yixun ensures that its clients can produce reinforcement materials that fulfill the constantly changing social and financial requirements of the global market.ConclusionSelecting a China High Strength and Low Shrinkage Laid Scrim Machine is a strategic investment in the future of composite manufacturing. As the demand for high-performance, dimensionally stable reinforcement continues to grow across the construction, marine, and energy sectors, the role of precision-engineered warp knitting technology becomes increasingly vital. Danyang Yixun Machinery Co., Ltd. remains a leader in this field, offering the technical expertise and innovative machinery required to produce world-class industrial textiles. Through its commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer-centric design, Yixun continues to empower manufacturers worldwide to achieve superior product integrity and long-term success.For more information on the full range of warp knitting machines and industrial reinforcement solutions, please visit the official website: https://www.yixun-machine.com/

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