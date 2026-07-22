ATELIC AI Appoints Brian Haug as Global CRO to Support the Global rollout of their Industrial AI system.

Brian Haug joins Atelic

Mr. Haug joins the founding team to drive Global Sales & Revenue teams, driving business expansion for ATELIC’s flagship Industrial AI software solution.

ATELIC AI attracted me because I want to build exceptional companies at the point where strong technology translates into hyper-growth.” — Brian Haug

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATELIC AI FZCO, a physics-informed, AI engineering firm today announced the appointment of Brian Haug as its Global Chief Revenue Officer. Based out of Virginia, Mr. Haug joins the founding team to drive its Global Sales & Revenue teams, driving business expansion across the Americas, Europe & the GCC for ATELIC’s flagship Industrial AI software solution.The appointment comes as ATELIC continues to deploy their proprietary technology across its customer base as it builds traction among partners & new prospects. Its flagship product suite, the Atelic Knowledge System, acts as a secure, context-aware "System of Action" that connects IT and OT environments. Engineered specifically for asset-intensive sectors like Mining, Oil, Gas & manufacturing systems. The platform turns fragmented, complex industrial data into actionable AI led executions with strict human oversight, satisfying rigid data sovereignty rules while unlocking measurable business value.“We are truly humbled to welcome Brian to Atelic’s founding team, Brian is a proven operator with extensive experience scaling large, high-performance organizations. said Ben Owen, CEO of Atelic. “During his tenure with a Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary, he grew the revenue organization to more than 4,000 sales professionals and multi billion dollars in revenue. His decision to join Atelic reflects the strength of our customer proposition and potential. Brian’s experience and guidance will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth.”Mr. Haug brings deep commercial expertise to the role, with senior roles & extensive experience with companies across the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. He has developed & trained thousands of industry professionals & led a billion-dollar portfolio. He holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from VCU, has multiple AI certifications & is currently developing AI projects across various verticals.“ATELIC AI attracted me because I want to build exceptional companies at the point where strong technology translates into hyper-growth,” said Brian Haug. “ATELIC has a differentiated proposition. By turning complex Energy and Industrial data into measurable business outcomes, the company has the potential to become a category leader. He continued to say that “My focus will be on strengthening the link between technology, customer ROI, scalable revenue, and long-term enterprise value. The timing, market opportunity, and maturity of ATELIC’s platform make this an exceptional moment to support the company’s next phase of growth.”About ATELIC AI: Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in the UAE, the Netherlands and the United States, ATELIC is an industrial AI knowledge system that combines physics-informed technology, industry expertise, and forward-deployed engineering to turn fragmented operational data into measurable business value for energy and manufacturing companies.Website: www.atelic.ai

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