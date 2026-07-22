Zanderio Tackles Cart Abandonment With Real-Time AI Sales Assistance

Zanderio helps online stores resolve shopper hesitation in real time while complementing existing abandoned-cart email and CRM workflows.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the standard response to an abandoned shopping cart has been to send a recovery email after the shopper leaves. While these emails remain useful, their effectiveness is increasingly challenged by crowded inboxes, changing customer behaviour, and privacy updates that make email tracking less reliable. Zanderio believes the deeper problem is timing. Many shoppers abandon their carts because of concerns that arise while they are deciding whether to complete a purchase. Unexpected shipping costs, unclear return policies, product questions, delivery uncertainty, complicated checkout processes, and payment concerns can all cause a customer to leave.A delayed email may remind the customer about the product, but it may not resolve the issue that caused the abandonment.Zanderio, an AI sales agent for e-commerce and service-based websites, addresses these concerns while the visitor is still on the website. It engages shoppers in real time, answers questions, identifies signs of hesitation, and helps guide them toward the next step.“By the time a recovery email lands, the shipping surprise or unanswered question that caused the exit is still there,” said Zuriel Babalola, Founder of Zanderio. “We answer it while the shopper is still on the page. The email then does what email is good at—the follow-up.”Addressing Friction Before the Shopper LeavesCart abandonment is often treated as a single marketing event: a customer adds an item, leaves the website, and enters an automated recovery sequence. In reality, shoppers abandon purchases for many different reasons, and not all of them can be solved through the same follow-up message.Research from the Baymard Institute has identified several common causes of cart abandonment, including unexpected additional costs, forced account creation, complicated checkout processes, slow delivery, and concerns about payment security.These are immediate problems. If a shopper cannot find delivery information or understand the return policy, they may purchase from a competitor that provides clearer answers.Zanderio adds a real-time engagement layer to the merchant’s website. For example, a shopper who remains inactive on a product or checkout page can receive a relevant conversational prompt. Someone comparing multiple products can be offered help understanding the differences, while a visitor showing strong purchasing intent can be guided toward checkout.The objective is to assist the customer while the buying decision is still active.More Than a Traditional ChatbotZanderio is positioned as an AI sales agent rather than a conventional customer-support chatbot. It can be trained using website content and uploaded knowledge resources, enabling it to answer questions about a company’s products, services, policies, and customer journey.The platform also uses AI-powered nudges to engage visitors based on selected behavioural signals. Instead of waiting for the visitor to open a chat window, Zanderio can proactively offer assistance when the visitor appears hesitant, inactive, or ready to take action.Zanderio can help visitors:-Find suitable products or services-Compare available options-Understand delivery, returns, and business policies-Resolve common concerns before checkout-Move toward a purchase, booking, or enquiry-Connect with the business when human assistance is neededFor service businesses, the AI sales agent can also ask discovery questions, qualify potential customers, and capture lead information for the sales team.Working Alongside Existing Email and CRM ToolsZanderio is not designed to replace the email, marketing automation, or CRM platforms businesses already use. It works alongside systems such as Mailchimp, Klaviyo, and HubSpot.Each system plays a different role. Zanderio handles real-time website engagement, while email and CRM platforms manage follow-up, nurturing, and longer-term customer communication.If a visitor does not convert during the live session, the business can continue the conversation through its existing automated workflows. This gives merchants a more complete recovery strategy: address friction during the visit and follow up after the visitor leaves.Adapting to Changes in Email MarketingPrivacy changes introduced by major technology and email providers have made traditional metrics such as email opens less reliable. Consumers are also receiving more promotional messages, making it harder for brands to regain attention after a shopper leaves.This does not mean abandoned-cart emails are no longer valuable. However, relying entirely on delayed outreach means the merchant may miss the best opportunity to resolve the shopper’s concern.Real-time engagement gives businesses another chance to convert visitors without requiring them to open an email, return to the website, and reconsider the purchase later.Website conversations can also help merchants understand why customers hesitate. Recurring questions may reveal unclear policies, missing product information, or friction within the buying journey. Businesses can use these insights to improve the overall customer experience.A More Immediate Approach to ConversionCustomers increasingly expect fast and relevant assistance during their online journey. However, providing round-the-clock human support may not be practical for many businesses.An AI sales agent can help companies engage visitors, answer common questions, and identify qualified opportunities outside normal working hours.“The goal is not simply to chase customers after they leave,” Babalola added. “It is to understand what they need while they are still considering the purchase and give them the confidence to continue.”By combining real-time AI engagement with existing email and CRM workflows, Zanderio helps businesses address both sides of cart recovery: resolving customer friction during the visit and maintaining communication afterward.About ZanderioZanderio is an AI sales agent that helps e-commerce and service-based businesses capture and convert website visitors. It provides real-time answers, proactively engages visitors through intelligent nudges, qualifies potential customers, and sends lead information into the tools businesses already use.Learn more at zanderio.ai.

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