Kanpai! Sake Meguri 2026 Returns with Over 200 Premium Sake Labels from Japan

Sake Meguri 2026 Logo Previous Sake Meguri event

For one weekend only, sake lovers can explore over 200 premium sake labels from Japan, meet master brewers, and discover exclusive pours across three sessions.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sake Meguri 2026 is making its highly anticipated return this July! Organised by Sake.sg , the event will take place for the first time at the venue - Peony Junior Ballroom, Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where participants can interact with more than 20 master brewers and over 200 premium sake labels from Japan, learning extensively about sake. Taking place across three curated sessions, the event is expected to host more than 1,000 attendees for a weekend of discovery. From rare pours to regional favourites, sake lovers and curious first-timers will gather and immerse themselves in the culture and craftsmanship behind the widely adored drink.This year’s edition brings a refreshed and expanded line-up of breweries and sake labels for attendees to discover. Highlights include the debut of Katsuyama from Miyagi Prefecture, in addition to returning crowd favourites such as Umenoyado, Miyasaka Brewing and Katoukichibee Shouten. Guests can look forward to meeting master brewers in person, discovering an extensive variety of sake labels, and gaining deeper insights into the heritage, techniques and stories behind each.Eric Ong, Director of Sake.sg said, “Each year, Sake Meguri brings together a community of sake lovers, brewers and curious newcomers through a shared appreciation for Japanese craftsmanship. For 2026’s edition, sake lovers can continue to look forward to tasting a wide array of breweries from different parts of Japan as we reel in more premium labels. The event serves as a platform for newcomers and veterans alike to connect with one another and the makers behind our beloved drink, giving guests the opportunity to discover the depth and diversity of sake.”Beyond the tastings, guests can enjoy Sake Meguri-exclusive deals, with selected bottles going at up to 60 percent off exclusively on-site. The fan-favourite Surprise Box returns at just S$88, with each box containing three full-sized 720ml sake bottles, offering guests the chance to uncover specially curated sake selections and unique finds. Attendees who spend a minimum of $200 during the event, can also take part in a lucky draw featuring prizes worth up to S$3,000, including a grand prize from premium yacht experience provider MS Eternity.That’s not all! Each attendee is also entitled to a deluxe goodie bag valued at over $400, packed with curated products including small sake bottles and vouchers to Japanese restaurants such as Sen-ryo, Uoharu and The CHOYA Ginza Bar. Following high-demand, a limited number of early-bird tickets, starting from just S$58, are currently available while stocks last - secure yours fast to avoid disappointment.Event SessionsExclusive VIP Session: Friday, 24 July 2026, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PMGeneral Admission: Saturday, 25 July 2026, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM OR 3:00 PM – 7:00 PMNew to this year’s edition is an exclusive VIP session, taking place on Friday, 24 July 2026, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Designed for those looking to deepen their sake appreciation, this session grants guests access to sample unique and highly sought-after labels while interacting with its brewers and experts. Registered Sake.sg members who spend $500+ in a single transaction will receive one complimentary VIP Session ticket, while those who spend $250 and above can purchase up to two VIP Session tickets at a special promotional rate of $49.90 each. All VIP Session ticket holders will also receive a $10 Grab voucher.Mark your calendars and prepare to clink your glasses! Tickets are available for purchase here ###About Sake MeguriOrganised by Sake.sg, Sake Meguri 2026 is a premier sake event in Singapore, dedicated to celebrating the rich culture, tradition, and artistry of Japanese sake. The event serves as a bridge between sake lovers and master brewers, featuring a wide selection of premium sake from Japan's top breweries, alongside engaging activities and unique tasting experiences. For more information, visit https://tickets.sakemeguri.sg/tickets-2026/

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