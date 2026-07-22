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Recognizing Manufacturers Developing Consistent Tattoo Needle Products Through Advanced Production Processes

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 22, 2026—The global tattoo needle market was valued at approximately USD 368.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 468.6 million by 2033, according to Custom Market Insights. Tattoo needle cartridges hold the largest product-type share due to their sterility and compatibility with modern rotary machines. An industry survey indicates that about 73% of professional tattoo artists now prefer needle cartridges over traditional bar needles. As demand rises for safe, high-precision consumables, China has become a key manufacturing hub for tattoo cartridge needles, with several manufacturers meeting international certification standards and supplying global markets.Below is an overview of five reputable tattoo cartridge needle manufacturers in China, each contributing to the sector's growth through distinct strengths.1. Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ( spacedragon tattoo needle Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and global supply of tattoo cartridge needles, PMU cartridges, and tattoo consumables. Founded in 2009, the company operates a 3,000 m² facility with 180 employees and an annual output exceeding 100 million units. Its R&D team includes 20 engineers. Under its flagship brand SPACEDRAGON TATTOO, the company offers a broad range of cartridge needles covering Fine Line, Round Liner, Round Shader, Magnum, PMU, and SMP configurations. The company also operates the ESTLIA brand for PMU/SMP cartridges and LPT Tattoo Supply for general accessories.Certifications: The manufacturing facility operates under an ISO 13485:2016 certified quality management system (certificate F04326MD00044R000 issued by Guardian Independent Certification). Its products hold CE MDR certification (ICR Polska/DR/HM2311112) for the EU market, RoHS compliance (2011/65/EU), FDA testing report (TST2019112501-4EN) for the US market, and MSDS certification complying with CLP and REACH regulations. These credentials reflect a strong commitment to international regulatory standards.Manufacturing & OEM/ODM Capabilities: The factory has a monthly capacity of over 3 million cartridge needles. It offers comprehensive OEM and ODM services including custom logo, private label packaging, needle configuration, housing design, and new product development. Lead times range from 15–30 days for standard orders and 30–45 days for custom orders. Products are EO gas sterilized and packaged in sterile breathable film. Export ratio exceeds 90%, serving Europe, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia.Contact Information:•Name: Yosmine•Phone: +86 18625276381•WhatsApp: +86 18625276381•Email: estlia@creditechmed.com•Website: https:// www.creditechmed.com 2. Wujiang Kangtai Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.Wujiang Kangtai Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. is a long-established manufacturer of medical instruments, including sterile tattoo needles and cartridge needles. The company leverages its medical device manufacturing background to produce disposable tattoo supplies under strict quality control. Its products are widely used in professional tattoo studios and are exported to Europe and North America. Kangtai's strength lies in its medical-grade production environment and compliance with Chinese medical device regulations, making it a reliable partner for buyers seeking standardized safety.3. Solong Tattoo SupplySolong Tattoo Supply is a well-known supplier of tattoo equipment and consumables, including a wide range of tattoo cartridge needles. The company focuses on distribution and private-label services, serving both online and offline channels. Solong offers competitive pricing and fast shipping, catering to tattoo supply retailers and wholesalers globally. Their product portfolio includes popular configurations like Round Liners, Magnums, and Flat Shaders, often sold in bulk packaging.4. Dragonsoul Tattoo CartridgesDragonsoul Tattoo Cartridges has built a reputation for innovative needle designs and affordable pricing. The brand is popular among artists who seek cost-effective yet reliable cartridges for daily tattooing. Dragonsoul's cartridges feature silicone membrane systems and are compatible with most rotary machines. They offer both standard and specialty configurations such as soft-edge magnums and long taper needles, making them a frequent choice for artists transitioning to cartridge systems.5. Redtop Tattoo Supply Co., Ltd.Redtop Tattoo Supply Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and supplier of tattoo cartridges with a focus on precision manufacturing and consistent quality. The company supplies to distributors and studios across Europe and the Americas. Redtop emphasizes product consistency through automated assembly and strict inspection processes. Their cartridge range includes fine line, shading, and PMU needles, offered with custom packaging options for brand partners.Industry OutlookAs the global tattoo and permanent makeup markets continue to expand—with the PMU market alone forecast to reach significant growth (8.12% CAGR, per Fortune Business Insights)—the demand for high-quality, certified tattoo cartridge needles will intensify. Manufacturers that invest in ISO 13485 certification, OEM development capabilities, and multi-regulatory compliance (CE, FDA, RoHS) are better positioned to serve international buyers seeking risk-free supply chains.For procurement professionals evaluating suppliers, factors such as certification coverage, production capacity, lead time, and after-sales support are critical. Suzhou Creditech (SPACEDRAGON) offers a comprehensive solution with factory-direct pricing, a 20-person R&D team, and monthly output exceeding 3 million units, backed by three distinct brand lines covering tattooing, PMU, and general supply needs.For more information about Creditech's customized solutions, contact their sales team via the details above or visit creditechmed.com.

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