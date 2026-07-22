Job On The Block Launches Nationwide to Connect Local Workers and Businesses, Starting in Sacramento

Job On The Block

New app uses voice-powered applications, bilingual support, and proximity-based matching to help people find work and help businesses hire nearby

I know what it feels like to be on the other side of the job search, even with experience and ambition, you’re starting from zero. JOTB was built for people who need a simpler, human way to find work.” — Joab Paiva, Founder, Job On The Block

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job On The Block LLC today announced the launch of Job On The Block (JOTB), a proximity-first hiring platform designed to connect local workers, service professionals, and businesses in one place. The app is live nationwide at jobontheblock.com , with initial hands-on growth efforts focused on Sacramento and nearby Northern California markets.JOTB was built around a simple problem: too many good workers and good employers still miss each other because hiring depends on being in the right place at the right time. A “Help Wanted” sign only works if the right person happens to walk by that day — not if a single parent’s daily route with their kids passes two blocks over, or if a worker doesn't have a car to reach anywhere outside walking distance. A bilingual worker and employer who don't share a language, a small shop that can't afford five job-board subscriptions, or a regional chain trying to staff a dozen locations at once can all be left out of the same process.“Most local hiring tools were built for office jobs, resumes, and professional networks,” said Joab Paiva, founder of Job On The Block. “But a lot of the work that keeps neighborhoods running happens in restaurants, retail shops, salons, homes, and small businesses. We built JOTB for the people who actually live and work on the same blocks.”How It WorksWorkers can browse nearby jobs on a live map, apply with voice instead of a resume, and create a voice introduction that employers can hear directly. In-app chat includes built-in translation so workers and employers can communicate clearly even when they do not speak the same language. For a worker, applying takes minutes on a phone — no resume, no separate account for every employer.Businesses can describe a role by typing or recording a short voice memo; JOTB’s AI drafts the post, and the employer can confirm it in under a minute. Employers then see ranked nearby workers instead of sorting through a generic applicant pool, whether they’re filling one role at a single shop or staffing several locations for a regional chain at once.JOTB is designed for in-person, hands-on work, including retail, food service, hospitality, skilled trades, and similar roles. It also connects homeowners and businesses directly with independent service professionals — cleaners, electricians, gardeners, and more — who want to be discovered by nearby customers without lead fees or commissions on the jobs they land.What Makes It DifferentUnlike traditional job boards, JOTB takes no commission on wages. Unlike many gig platforms, it supports both ongoing local jobs and household services. And unlike most hiring tools, it was built bilingual from day one. Applying, posting, and hiring can each be done in minutes, from a phone, by workers and employers alike.Core features are free for both workers and businesses to browse, apply, and message. Optional upgrades are available for greater visibility, including featured posts, urgent boosts, and priority placement.Why SacramentoSacramento is the company’s first market focus because it combines strong local hiring demand with a large bilingual workforce and a deep service economy. It is also the right place to prove the model quickly because the pain is immediate, the neighborhoods are dense, and the opportunity spans both small businesses and multi-location operators. JOTB’s broader rollout strategy also includes the Folsom–Rancho Cordova–Roseville corridor and South Lake Tahoe, with each market receiving a different playbook based on local hiring needs.About Job On The BlockJob On The Block LLC is a California-based, solo-founded company operating Job On The Block, a two-sided local hiring marketplace connecting workers, service professionals, and businesses through proximity-based matching, voice technology, and bilingual support. The platform is available now as a progressive web app with no download required.

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