Carbon Trade Exchange Surpasses One Billion Tonnes of CO2e Traded, Advancing Global Access to Climate Finance

Climate Fiance Connections Earth Based climate finance CTX Leading Global Fintech Corporation

Worlds leading Digital carbon marketplace marks a major global trading milestone

There is no Planet B - we need to save this one” — Wayne Sharpe

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Trade Exchange ( CTX ), a global electronic spot marketplace for voluntary carbon credits, today announced it has surpassed one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) traded. The milestone reflects more than 18 years of connecting business buyers with carbon-credit projects worldwide.The announcement comes as governments, businesses and market institutions focus on credible carbon-market infrastructure. Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, UN Climate Change is advancing mechanisms for international cooperation, robust accounting and high-integrity credits. CTX’s milestone highlights the role of digital trading venues in giving organisations access to climate-finance opportunities.“There is no Planet B - we need to save this one” said Wayne Sharpe, CEO & Founder of Carbon Trade Exchange. “This milestone represents businesses choosing to put capital behind climate action. The work now is to make access to quality carbon credits more transparent, practical and scalable worldwide.”CTX gives business-to-business participants a digital environment to buy, sell and retire voluntary carbon credits. The company says it has facilitated access to projects in more than 60 countries and connected participants to recognised registry programmes, including the UNFCCC Clean Development Mechanism, Gold Standard, Verra VCS and Global Carbon Registry . Listed credits are escrowed guaranteeing agreed prices on delivery or retirement; availability, eligibility and pricing vary by project, vintage and standard from as little as $1.00.Eligible buyers can use CTX Carbon Buyers Club account to purchase and retire credits by credit card. CTX arranges retirement certificates without buyers needing a registry account.CTX is preparing an Application Programming Interface (API) so business-to-business retail and service platforms can connect to its marketplace and incorporate carbon-credit procurement and retirement workflows.Carbon credits are one tool within a broader climate strategy. CTX encourages organisations to reduce their own emissions and use high-quality credits to address residual emissions and support verified climate projects.About Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX)Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) is a digital spot marketplace operating 24/7/365 focused on voluntary carbon credits. CTX serves Projects, NGOs, Brokers and business buyers seeking to transact credits and support retirement workflows. For more information, visit www.ctxglobal.com Media ContactWayne Sharpe | Carbon Trade Exchange | info@ctxglobal.com | +61 412 147 697

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