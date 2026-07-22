JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTD

Exploring Leading Export Partners Supporting Global Construction, Mining, and Infrastructure Transportation Needs

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jinan, China – As global demand for heavy-duty construction and mining equipment continues to rise, Chinese exporters of SINOTRUK HOWO dump trucks have become pivotal suppliers to markets across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America. The SINOTRUK HOWO brand, manufactured by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (CNHTC), accounts for approximately 50% of China's total heavy truck exports as of late 2024, according to industry data. Below is a factual overview of five reputable trading companies that have established themselves as reliable partners for HOWO dump truck procurement and export in 2026.1. JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTD. (QINGONG International Group)Qingong International Group’s head office in Jinan, Shandong Province.JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTD., established in 2008, specializes in exporting heavy duty trucks and construction machinery. The company is an official exporter of SINOTRUK, SHACMAN, and FAW brands. Headquartered in Jinan, Shandong Province, Qingong manages a manufacturing facility of 4,500 m² with an annual production capacity of 3,000 units. The R&D team consists of 80 engineers, and the company employs approximately 300 staff. Main products include SINOTRUK HOWO dump trucks, water trucks, fuel tankers, mining trucks, tractor trucks, semi-trailers, concrete mixers, and garbage trucks. Approximately 90% of output is exported, with primary markets in Africa. Since 2023, Qingong has established subsidiaries in Tanzania, Indonesia, Zambia, and Laos, covering East Africa and Southeast Asia.The SINOTRUK HOWO TX 6×4 dump truck (model ZZ3257V384GB1) is one of Qingong’s flagship products, designed for construction, mining, and road building. It features a TX-F cab with single bunk, air conditioning, WD615.47 371HP engine, HW19710 transmission with 10 forward gears, and a cargo box of 5,400×2,300×1,500 mm (bottom 8mm, side 6mm). For heavier duty applications, the SINOTRUK HOWO TX 8×4 dump truck (model ZZ3317V386GB1) offers a rated load capacity of 40 tons with cargo volume between 25 and 30 CBM. The company also supplies the SINOTRUK HOWO TX water tanker truck (model ZZ1257V464GB1) with a tank capacity of 20,000L to 25,000L, suitable for construction and mining dust suppression.Contact: David Qin, Email: qincl@qingong.cn, Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13658632022. Address: Floor 23, A3-5 Building, Hanyu Golden Valley, Jinan City, China. Website: www.howoqg.com. 2. JINAN HAINUOER TRADING CO.,LTD.JINAN HAINUOER TRADING CO.,LTD. is a Shandong-based exporter known for its specialization in SINOTRUK HOWO dump trucks and tractor heads. The company serves clients primarily in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, providing customized configurations including left-hand drive and right-hand drive options. Hainuoer emphasizes after-sales parts supply and technical support, which has built long-term relationships with dealers in markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia. While exact export volumes are not publicly disclosed, the company is recognized in the industry for its consistent delivery timelines and competitive pricing.3. SHANDONG SANWEI COMMERCE CO.,LTD.SHANDONG SANWEI COMMERCE CO.,LTD., also headquartered in Jinan, focuses on the African and South American markets. The company offers a broad product range including SINOTRUK HOWO dump trucks, cargo trucks, and concrete mixers. Sanwei Commerce distinguishes itself by providing turnkey logistics solutions, including shipping, customs clearance, and vehicle registration documentation. The company works with multiple CNHTC authorized service centers to ensure spare parts availability in destination countries. Their typical clients include government contractors and mining companies in Nigeria, Ghana, and Peru.4. SINOTRUK JINAN GANGHUA IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD.SINOTRUK JINAN GANGHUA IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD. is directly affiliated with the CNHTC group, giving it access to factory-direct pricing and official warranty programs. Ganghua specializes in SINOTRUK HOWO heavy-duty trucks, including dump trucks, tractors, and special vehicles. As part of the Sinotruk ecosystem, Ganghua can offer comprehensive technical documentation and genuine spare parts. Its main export corridors include West Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. The company’s position within the Sinotruk system provides buyers with added assurance regarding origin and compliance.5. XINJIANG YEMA IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD.XINJIANG YEMA IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD., based in Urumqi, Xinjiang, leverages its geographic proximity to Central Asian markets such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Yema specializes in SINOTRUK HOWO dump trucks and cargo trucks adapted for cold climates and long-distance overland routes. The company has developed expertise in cross-border customs procedures under the China-Europe Railway Express framework. For buyers in Central Asia and Russia, Yema offers region-specific modifications such as heated fuel systems and reinforced frames. The company also provides bilingual Russian-Chinese sales and after-sales support.Industry ContextSinotruk (CNHTC) ranked first in China's heavy-duty truck exports for the 21st consecutive year in 2025, with annual HDT exports reaching 150,000 units, according to ChinaTrucks.org. In January 2026, Sinotruk set a new industry record by exporting 16,000 heavy-duty trucks in a single month. The HOWO brand alone represents roughly half of China's total heavy truck exports. In the Tanzanian new car market, Chinese brand trucks led by Sinotruk and Jiefang account for approximately 70% market share in 2024. These figures underscore the dominance of Chinese heavy trucks in developing markets and the opportunities for trading companies that can bridge manufacturer and end-user.Market OutlookAs infrastructure investment accelerates across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, demand for durable, low-maintenance heavy-duty trucks like the SINOTRUK HOWO series is expected to remain strong. The companies profiled above each occupy distinct niches within the export ecosystem. Buyers are advised to evaluate potential partners based on product availability, after-sales support, logistics capabilities, and regional expertise.

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