Shaden Resort in Saudi Arabia Awarded Inaugural Green Globe Certification

Shaden Resort

The resort is committed to embedding sustainability across all operational activities, with people and nature at the core of its vision.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe certification has been awarded to Shaden Resort for the first time. Shaden Resort is located in the historic city of Al-Ula, situated near the UNESCO World Heritage Site (Al-Hijr or Hegra) in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Elegance and authenticity blend together seamlessly at the property where every detail is inspired by evocative Arabian architecture and reflects a deep connection to the surrounding landscape.The certification recognizes the resort’s commitment to embedding sustainability across all operational activities, with people and nature at the core of its vision. This milestone reflects Shaden Resort’s ongoing efforts to operate responsibly while creating positive environmental, social, and cultural impacts within the local community and surrounding ecosystem.At the heart of Shaden Resort’s environmental commitment is a strong focus on responsible consumption, resource conservation, pollution reduction, and biodiversity protection. The resort prioritizes fair trade and eco-certified suppliers through its sustainable purchasing policy, while also giving preference to local suppliers to support regional businesses and reduce environmental impact associated with transportation and logistics.To strengthen operational efficiency, Shaden Resort actively measures, monitors, and records its consumption of electricity, water, and gas. As part of its 2025 sustainability objectives, the resort committed to reducing energy consumption by 5 percent, water usage by 7 percent, waste generation by 5 percent, and carbon dioxide emissions by 5 percent compared with 2024 levels. To reduce waste volume, a Waste Management Plan has been adopted to prioritize waste minimization so that less waste is generated in the first place. Reuse, recycling, and responsible disposal options are then considered to further reduce the property’s environmental footprint.Employee and guest engagement remain central to achieving these goals. Through regular training sessions, monthly gatherings, and awareness initiatives, staff and visitors are encouraged to actively participate in energy-saving and environmental conservation practices. Additional actions include minimizing plastic usage across the property and implementing a comprehensive computer shutdown policy in all back-of-house offices.The resort has also implemented a Pollution Management Plan and introduced a range of biodiversity and ecosystem protection measures. These include eliminating single-use plastics in outdoor areas, protecting local flora by avoiding invasive plant species, landscaping with native drought-resistant vegetation, controlling light pollution, and using bird-collision prevention markings on glass surfaces to deter injuries to bird life. These efforts support the preservation of local ecosystems and landscapes while enhancing environmental stewardship throughout the property.In parallel with its environmental initiatives, Shaden Resort places significant importance on social responsibility and community development. Through its sociocultural initiatives, the resort actively contributes to the sustainable development of local communities and seeks to optimize the positive impact of its community investments.Current programs include food, blood, and clothing donation initiatives, as well as partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) across Saudi Arabia. The resort also promotes sustainability through guest-facing signage, a dedicated sustainability section on its website, and social media campaigns designed to encourage responsible travel and environmental awareness.Shaden Resort is equally committed to preserving and celebrating local culture and heritage. During important occasions such as Ramadan, Eid, and Saudi National Day, the resort organizes cultural events and activities that highlight Saudi traditions and values. In support of local entrepreneurs, exhibitions and markets are hosted within the property, providing artisans and small businesses with opportunities to showcase and sell local products.Recognizing the importance of cultural understanding, the resort also ensures that both guests and employees are informed about local Muslim customs and traditions through orientation programs, multimedia resources, and educational materials. These initiatives foster respect for the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia while strengthening meaningful connections between guests, staff and the local community.ContactMohamed AbdelfattahChief EngineerShaden Resort AlUla43528 Hail RoadAlUla - KSAE Mohamed.ABDULRAHMAN@accor.comT +966532421154

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