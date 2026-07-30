Power Ladies Accelerates Its International Expansion with the Launch of Mexico City Chapter

Kelly Slattery is a successful entrepreneur, songwriter, producer, and television and film executive. As the Founder and CEO of Barely Canadian and the creator of Power Ladies, she has built businesses centered on purpose, leadership, and meaningful connections. Through Power Ladies, Kelly has created a thriving community where women come together to support one another, build authentic relationships, and empower each other personally and professionally. Keyla Wood is an actress, entrepreneur, producer, and Founder and CEO of TheWoodPr. She officially announced to the Power Ladies, as the Chapter Leader of Power Ladies Mexico, launching the organization’s expansion with its flagship chapter in Mexico City Kelly Slattery is CEO and Founder of Barely Canadian. Passionate about giving back, she supports foster youth through mentorship and entrepreneurship initiatives inspired by her own foster and adoptive family. POWER LADIES creates meaningful opportunities for others. Power Ladies Mexico brings together Kelly Slattery, Keyla Wood, and Pamela Salcedo, Commercial Director of Abrasión Epóxica de México. Together, they will lead the Mexico City chapter and build a strong community of accomplished women and strategic leaders across Mexico

Under the leadership of founder Kelly Slattery, one of the world’s fastest-growing women’s communities continues its global momentum.

The more we give, the more we get back” — Kelly Slattery, Founder of Power Ladies

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a simple act of generosity has evolved into an international movement connecting accomplished women across industries, cultures and countries.Power Ladies, the global community founded by Kelly Slattery, has announced another milestone in its international expansion with the official launch of its Mexico City Chapter, marking an important step in the organization’s continued growth throughout North America and beyond.The new chapter will be led by Keyla Wood, an entrepreneur, producer, actress and founder of TheWoodPr, working alongside distinguished Mexican entrepreneur and business owner Pamela Salcedo, whose leadership and business vision will play an essential role in establishing one of the organization’s most anticipated international communities.Unlike traditional networking organizations focused primarily on business transactions, Power Ladies has built its reputation around something far more meaningful: authentic human connection.Its guiding philosophy is remarkably simple:“How can I help you?”That question has become the foundation of a community where introductions create opportunities, mentorship develops naturally, collaborations emerge organically, and women genuinely invest in one another’s personal and professional success.Today, the organization brings together more than 1,200 women from an exceptionally diverse range of professions and backgrounds. CEOs, founders, film producers, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, creatives, wellness leaders, nonprofit founders, professionals entering new stages of their careers, and emerging business owners all contribute to a culture where generosity is valued as highly as achievement.This community's success isn't just measured by attendance, it's measured by its impact through the relationship created inside every chapter.Business partnerships are formed.Companies discover strategic collaborators.Mentorships begin.Career opportunities emerge.Women relocating to new cities instantly find community.Members support one another through both professional milestones and personal challenges, creating a network that extends well beyond the walls of each gathering.This distinctive culture has fueled remarkable international growth in just a short period of time, with chapters spanning Los Angeles, New York City, San Diego, Phoenix, Sacramento, Malibu, Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Montreal, Lisbon, London and additional cities continuing to join the global network.The arrival of Mexico City represents more than geographic expansion. It reflects the organization’s commitment to building meaningful communities in influential international markets where entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and collaboration continue to thrive.Mexico City has become one of Latin America’s most dynamic centers for business, technology, media, culture and entrepreneurship, making it a natural home for a community dedicated to connecting exceptional women with exceptional opportunities.Leading the chapter is Keyla Wood, whose career has successfully bridged entertainment, entrepreneurship, branding and international business development. Her experience creating strategic relationships across industries aligns closely with Power Ladies’ mission of fostering authentic, high-value connections that generate long-term impact.Supporting the launch is respected entrepreneur Pamela Salcedo, whose commitment to business leadership and community development brings additional strength to the chapter’s foundation as it begins welcoming its inaugural members.Together, they will introduce the Power Ladies experience to one of the world’s most vibrant business communities while maintaining the values established by founder Kelly Slattery since the organization’s inception.Under the leadership of founder Kelly Slattery, entrepreneur Pamela Salcedo, and Chapter Leader Keyla Wood, one of the world’s fastest-growing women’s communities continues its global momentum.As Power Ladies continues expanding internationally, its mission remains intentionally unchanged.To create spaces where women arrive not asking, “What can I gain?” but instead, “How can I help?”In an era where many professional communities are driven by visibility, competition and self-promotion, Power Ladies has chosen a different path—one built on trust, generosity, collaboration and genuine relationships.

Kelly Slattery on Service, sisterhood,and starting before you’re ready

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