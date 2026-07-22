Ken Paxton Fumbles As Football Fans Erupt Over His Alleged Corrupt Pay-To-Play With Texas Tech Chair

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton continues to be slammed by football fans, sports podcasts, and Texans “ amid a fresh revelation that our sitting state AG delivered pay-to-play litigation on behalf of a Texas billionaire " after Paxton cashed a $275,000 check from the Texas Tech Chair and then the very next day threatened legal action on their behalf.

Houston’s Fox26 panel slammed Paxton saying " This guy is for sale " while others outlets described his letter against the Big 12 as a “ a misstep of epic proportions ” with Inside Texas Politics, noting it hurt other Texas football programs like the University of Houston and Baylor, Paxton’s alma mater, quipping: “ Is Ken Paxton not loyal? "

Sports writers hit Paxton cashing this check in exchange for rigging the system as “ gross ,” saying it “ gets even slimier ” the more you learn. The Dallas Morning News noted how this fits Paxton’s previous pattern of corruption that led to his impeachment by his own party writing, “ It is not acceptable for the state of Texas. We’ve had enough and pray voters have, too .”

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