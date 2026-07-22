Ken Paxton Fumbles As Football Fans Erupt Over His Alleged Corrupt Pay-To-Play With Texas Tech Chair
AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton continues to be slammed by football fans, sports podcasts, and Texans “amid a fresh revelation that our sitting state AG delivered pay-to-play litigation on behalf of a Texas billionaire" after Paxton cashed a $275,000 check from the Texas Tech Chair and then the very next day threatened legal action on their behalf.
Houston’s Fox26 panel slammed Paxton saying "This guy is for sale" while others outlets described his letter against the Big 12 as a “a misstep of epic proportions” with Inside Texas Politics, noting it hurt other Texas football programs like the University of Houston and Baylor, Paxton’s alma mater, quipping: “Is Ken Paxton not loyal?"
Sports writers hit Paxton cashing this check in exchange for rigging the system as “gross,” saying it “gets even slimier” the more you learn. The Dallas Morning News noted how this fits Paxton’s previous pattern of corruption that led to his impeachment by his own party writing, “It is not acceptable for the state of Texas. We’ve had enough and pray voters have, too.”
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