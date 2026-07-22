Ken Paxton Panics & Runs Away After Reporters Press Him on Voter Fraud Allegations & His Many Homes

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton had a complete meltdown and ran from reporters today after they pressed him about the recent bombshell reports that he likely committed voter fraud – a second-degree felony under Texas law – and that he has continued to enrich himself in public office, now owning 15 properties across multiple states.

At a press conference today, Paxton refused to respond to reporter questions about the New York Times investigation into him acquiring new luxury condos and his apparent illegal voting at an address where he no longer lives. After repeatedly shutting down questions, Paxton’s staff stepped in and shepherded him out of the room, physically blocking further questions and repeating “We’re going to get out of here.”

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin:

“Corrupt Ken Paxton is a coward who runs from reporters because he can’t defend his record. If he can’t even answer basic questions about where he votes and his 15 properties, Texans can’t trust him to be honest or transparent about anything. Ken Paxton can keep running from reporters and his record of corruption all he likes, but come November, he’ll have to run all the way to his luxury condos in Utah – because he certainly won’t have a job here in Texas.”

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