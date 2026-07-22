Perth Dental Rooms Highlights Shift from Dentures to All-On-4 Dental Implants Among Older Adults

Perth Dental Logo All-On-4 Dental Implants Dentures Before and after All-On-4 dental implants

Many patients come to us after years of managing loose or uncomfortable dentures. Our focus is on careful assessment and clear communication so patients understand their treatment options.” — Dr Vireena Koshal

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth Dental Rooms has reported increased enquiries from older adults seeking fixed treatment options as an alternative to traditional dentures. The practice has observed a steady increase in patients researching dental implant in Perth options that support daily function and reduce the challenges often linked with removable appliances.Many patients who have relied on dentures for years report concerns such as movement while eating, difficulty speaking clearly, and ongoing adjustments as the jaw changes over time. As a result, more people are now asking about all-on-4 dental implant treatments in Perth to improve stability and maintain a consistent fit.All-On-4 dental implants support a full arch of teeth using four implants placed in specific positions within the jaw. This approach is designed to maximise available bone and, in suitable cases, reduce the need for additional procedures. Each patient undergoes a detailed clinical assessment to determine whether this treatment is appropriate for their individual needs.Advancements in dental implant treatment, including digital imaging and guided planning, have improved precision in implant placement. These tools also help patients understand each stage of the process before treatment begins.“Many patients come to us after years of managing loose or uncomfortable dentures,” said Dr Vireena Koshal. “Our focus is on careful assessment and clear communication so patients understand their treatment options. For suitable candidates, dental implant treatment in Perth may provide a fixed option to support everyday functions such as eating and speaking.”The team at Perth Dental Rooms notes that suitability varies between individuals. Factors such as bone density, oral health, and medical history are considered before recommending any implant procedure. A personalised consultation is essential to assess risks, benefits, and expected outcomes.Patients who proceed with implant-supported restorations are advised to maintain regular dental visits and consistent oral hygiene. Ongoing care plays a key role in supporting long-term function and stability.This interest in fixed full-arch treatment reflects a wider shift in patient expectations, with many patients seeking options that support comfort, function, and ease of maintenance over time.About Perth Dental RoomsPerth Dental Rooms provides cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services in Perth, WA. The practice holds QIP accreditation and adheres to national infection control and clinical governance standards. Implant components meet Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements, and clinicians hold current AHPRA registration.

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