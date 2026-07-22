A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards

A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards 2026 invites equipment designers, makers and engineering innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards . The A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Equipment Designers , Prosumer Product Manufacturers, Industrial Design Studios, Equipment Brands, Equipment Manufacturers, Product Engineers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Automation Engineers, Robotics Experts, Industrial Automation Companies, Hardware Designers, Tooling Specialists, Precision Instrument Makers, Professional-grade Equipment Manufacturers, Machinery Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Prosumer products and workshop equipment developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition.Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of workshop equipment and professional-grade products, Equipment Designers, Prosumer Product Manufacturers, Industrial Design Studios, Equipment Brands, Equipment Manufacturers, Product Engineers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Automation Engineers, Robotics Experts, Industrial Automation Companies, Hardware Designers, Tooling Specialists, Precision Instrument Makers, Professional-grade Equipment Manufacturers, Machinery Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Equipment Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Equipment Awards consideration.The A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards recognize excellence in professional-grade equipment developed for makers, engineers, workshops and advanced users. From desktop manufacturing systems and precision tools to CNC machines, laser cutters, robotic workstations and fabrication equipment, the competition celebrates products that improve productivity, precision and technical performance. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, engineers, industrial designers, manufacturing specialists and technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, functionality, engineering quality and design excellence.Equipment Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Equipment Awards.Eligible entries include CNC machines, laser cutters, 3D printers, robotic arms, fabrication equipment, precision tools and desktop manufacturing systems that could be submitted to A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards : 3D Printers, Workshop Equipment, Compact Lathes, Desktop CNC Machines, Engraving Tools, High-Precision Scales, Laser Cutters, Professional Drones, Robotic Arms and More. Equipment Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/54 Prize for Good Equipment DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Equipment Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Equipment Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards.Equipment Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, makers, industrial professionals, fabrication experts and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=54 to see past winners of the A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/54 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Equipment AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across workshop equipment, manufacturing technologies, engineering innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring advanced prosumer products and professional-grade equipment, the competition promotes technical excellence, precision engineering and manufacturing innovation. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help equipment manufacturers, industrial designers, engineering companies and technology developers introduce innovative workshop solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in professional equipment design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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