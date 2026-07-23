StuckChat Launches AI-Powered WhatsApp Automation Platform to Transform Customer Communication for Businesses

Automate Customer Conversations, Capture More Leads, and Grow Your Business with AI-Powered WhatsApp Automation.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StuckChat, an innovative AI-powered WhatsApp automation platform developed by MIMF Ventures Technologies LLP, is officially launching on Monday, July 27, 2026, with a mission to help businesses automate customer conversations, generate more leads, improve customer support, and increase sales through the power of Artificial Intelligence and the official WhatsApp Business API.

As businesses increasingly rely on WhatsApp to communicate with customers, StuckChat provides a comprehensive platform that combines AI-driven conversations, marketing automation, live chat, analytics, lead management, broadcast messaging, and seamless integrations into one easy-to-use solution.

Designed for startups, SMEs, agencies, ecommerce stores, educational institutions, healthcare providers, real estate companies, restaurants, and enterprises, StuckChat enables organizations to provide instant customer support 24 hours a day while reducing operational costs and improving response times.

A New Generation of WhatsApp AI Automation

StuckChat is built to go beyond traditional chatbot solutions by offering intelligent AI conversations that understand customer intent, answer frequently asked questions, qualify leads automatically, schedule appointments, send personalized broadcasts, recover abandoned carts, and integrate with popular platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, Meta, and CRM systems.

Key features include:

AI-powered WhatsApp conversations

Automated lead generation and qualification

Smart customer support automation

WhatsApp broadcast campaigns

Shared team inbox

Agent routing and collaboration

AI knowledge base

Analytics and reporting

Meta Click-to-WhatsApp Ads integration

Shopify and WooCommerce integration

WhatsApp Forms and Catalogue

Multi-user dashboard

Enterprise-grade security

Leadership

StuckChat is developed and operated by MIMF Ventures Technologies LLP.

The company is led by its Directors:

Mrs. Jayanti Das

Mrs. Anjali Pradhan

The platform has been conceptualized, promoted, and is being led strategically by Mr. Rakesh Das, Director of Mimf Media, a digital marketing platform known for helping businesses accelerate their online growth through innovative marketing, branding, automation, and technology solutions.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rakesh Das said:

"Businesses today don't need just another chatbot—they need an intelligent business assistant that can engage customers instantly, qualify leads automatically, and operate around the clock. StuckChat has been built to make WhatsApp the most powerful sales and customer engagement channel for businesses of every size. Our goal is to make enterprise-grade AI automation affordable and accessible to everyone."

Supporting India's Digital Business Ecosystem

StuckChat has been designed with Indian businesses in mind while also supporting global customers. The platform enables organizations to automate repetitive communication, improve customer satisfaction, reduce manual effort, and scale operations without increasing support teams.

Whether a customer sends a product enquiry at midnight, requests pricing information, books an appointment, or needs order updates, StuckChat's AI responds instantly, ensuring businesses never miss an opportunity.

Future Vision

The company plans continuous innovation by expanding AI capabilities, multilingual support, advanced analytics, deeper ecommerce integrations, CRM connectivity, payment automation, and industry-specific solutions. Future releases will focus on making conversational commerce more intelligent, personalized, and accessible for businesses worldwide.

About StuckChat

StuckChat is an AI-powered WhatsApp Business Automation platform that helps businesses automate conversations, generate leads, manage customer interactions, and grow sales using Artificial Intelligence and the official WhatsApp Business API. The platform combines automation, analytics, marketing, and customer engagement into a single unified solution for modern businesses.

About Mimf Media

Mimf Media is a digital marketing and technology platform specializing in branding, website development, SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, AI automation, and business growth solutions. Through innovation and customer-focused technology, Mimf Media empowers businesses to achieve measurable digital success.

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