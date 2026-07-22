CommLab India and Lancaster University Launch Global Workshops to Co-Design the Future of AI in Workplace Learning

CommLab India & Lancaster University Launch AI Learning Research Workshop

Inaugural Change Laboratory workshop convenes enterprise learning leaders in Hyderabad to shape how AI reshapes workplace learning systems.

CommLab India and Lancaster University (UK) will launch the first in a planned global workshop series of Change Laboratory workshops under their joint research initiative, WorkLearning.AI.” — RK Prasad

AFTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommLab India and Lancaster University (UK) will launch the first in a planned global workshop series of Change Laboratory workshops under their joint research initiative, WorkLearning.AI. The Hyderabad workshop will bring together enterprise learning leaders from leading global organizations to collaboratively redesign workplace learning systems for the AI era.Grounded in Activity Theory, the Change Laboratory method is a structured, research-backed approach in which participants work directly with researchers to surface real organizational challenges and co-design practical solutions, rather than sit through a conventional tools demonstration or training session. The workshop was jointly facilitated by Dr. Brett Bligh, Director of the Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning at Lancaster University, and Dr. RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India and Principal Investigator of WorkLearning.AI.The workshop will mark the start of Phase 3 of the research programme, building on a global survey and in-depth case studies conducted across the technology, pharmaceutical, financial services, manufacturing, and energy sectors in Phases 1 and 2. Additional workshops will follow with participating organizations across other regions as the programme continues.From Observing AI Adoption to Co-Designing Its FutureThe first two phases of WorkLearning.AI examined how enterprise learning leaders are adopting AI and the obstacles they face, surfacing recurring themes around productivity, governance, human judgment, capability development, and organizational transformation.Phase 3 shifts from observation to active co-design, using each workshop to help organizations answer questions such as:- How should learning workflows evolve in an AI-enabled environment - Where should human judgment remain central to the learning process?- How can organizations balance speed, quality, governance, and personalization?- What new roles and capabilities will L&D teams need to build?"The first two phases helped us understand how organizations are adopting AI and where they're getting stuck," said Dr. Brett Bligh. "Phase 3 is where the research methodology earns its keep. The Change Laboratory format lets us test emerging frameworks directly against the realities practitioners are facing, rather than theorizing about them from a distance.""Most organizations have moved past asking whether to adopt AI," said Dr. RK Prasad. "The harder question, and the one our clients raise constantly, is how AI should reshape learning workflows, governance, and the L&D function itself. These workshops give practitioners a direct hand in building that answer, instead of waiting for it to be handed to them."A Global Research PartnershipWorkLearning.AI pairs Lancaster University's academic research into organizational and technology-enhanced learning with CommLab India's 25+ years of enterprise learning delivery experience . Findings from the workshop series will feed into practical frameworks that organizations can use to guide AI integration into workplace learning responsibly and effectively.Organizations interested in participating in future Change Laboratory workshops can contact info@commlabindia.com or visit www.commlabindia.com About WorkLearning.AIWorkLearning.AI is a joint research initiative between CommLab India and Lancaster University (UK) examining how artificial intelligence is transforming workplace learning and corporate training. Grounded in Activity Theory, the research studies AI within the broader context of organizational learning systems, combining global surveys, enterprise case studies, and collaborative Change Laboratory workshops to build practical frameworks for AI-enabled learning transformation.About CommLab IndiaCommLab India has partnered with enterprises worldwide for more than 25 years on custom eLearning , learning transformation, multilingual learning, and AI-enabled learning solutions, helping organizations improve workforce capability and business performance.About Lancaster UniversityLancaster University is a research-intensive UK university. Its Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning conducts research into digital learning, organizational change, workplace learning, and innovation.

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