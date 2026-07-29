KPRC-2's Bill Spencer Examines Daily Challenges of Living with Invisible Illnesses with Attorney Marc Whitehead

Houston television segment examines the realities of chronic illness, disability benefits, and why many Americans struggle with conditions that cannot be seen

Far too often, people believe a disability diagnosis alone is enough to qualify for benefits, but insurance companies are evaluating more than just that.” — Marc Whitehead, Managing Partner, Marc Whitehead & Associates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPRC 2 Consumer Reporter Bill Spencer recently brought together television personality and chronic-illness advocate Lydia Arleen and nationally recognized disability attorney Marc Whitehead for an on-air conversation about a struggle that plays out largely out of view. Millions of Americans live with chronic illnesses that have no visible symptoms, yet their impact can be life changing. From fibromyalgia and chronic pain to autoimmune diseases, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue syndrome, invisible illnesses often leave individuals fighting not only their health conditions but also public misunderstanding and complex disability claims.To help shed light on these challenges, KPRC-2 Consumer Reporter Bill Spencer welcomed Lydia Arleen and nationally recognized disability attorney Marc Whitehead, founder of Marc Whitehead & Associates , for a special conversation focused on the realities of living with invisible illnesses and the obstacles many people face when seeking disability benefits.During the segment, Whitehead discussed why invisible illnesses are frequently misunderstood, the reasons disability claims are often denied, and the importance of thorough medical documentation when applying for Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance, or Veterans Disability benefits. The discussion also highlighted the emotional and financial toll these conditions can have on individuals and their families.“One of the greatest challenges people with invisible illnesses face is proving what others cannot see,” said Marc Whitehead. “A diagnosis may not be obvious to the outside world, but these conditions can profoundly affect a person’s ability to work, care for their family, and maintain their quality of life. Our goal is to help people understand their rights and ensure they receive the benefits they’ve earned.”"Far too often, people believe a disability diagnosis alone is enough to qualify for benefits, but insurance companies are evaluating whether your condition prevents you from performing the material duties of your occupation," said Marc Whitehead. "The strength of your medical evidence, physician documentation, and vocational support can make all the difference. If a claim is denied, don't assume it's over. Many successful claims are won on appeal."Lydia Arleen shared the importance of using her platform to elevate conversations surrounding chronic illness, encouraging greater compassion, education, and awareness for those whose daily struggles often go unnoticed.The interview also explored:- Why invisible illnesses are commonly misunderstood.- The most frequent reasons disability claims are denied.- The critical role medical records and specialist evaluations play in disability cases.- How chronic illness affects employment, finances, and everyday life.- Practical guidance for individuals navigating the disability claims and appeals process.See KPRC-2 Segment Here: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/07/20/denied-long-term-disability-consumer-expert-shares-3-steps-that-could-help-protect-your-claim/ “Conversations like these help remove the stigma surrounding invisible illnesses,” Whitehead added. “The more people understand these conditions, the more likely individuals will seek treatment, advocate for themselves, and access the resources available to them.”Marc Whitehead & Associates has represented disabled individuals nationwide for more than 30 years, helping clients navigate Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance, ERISA disability, and Veterans Disability claims.For more information about disability benefits and invisible illnesses, visit www.disabilitydenials.com About Marc Whitehead & AssociatesMarc Whitehead & Associates is a nationally recognized disability law firm based in Houston, Texas, representing clients throughout the United States in long-term disability insurance, Social Security Disability, Veterans Disability benefits, and ERISA disability claims. For more than three decades, the firm has advocated for individuals living with life-changing illnesses, injuries, and disabilities.About Lydia ArleenLydia Arleen is a Houston-based television personality, speaker, advocate, and content creator best known for her appearance on Season 5 of Netflix's *Love Is Blind*. A proud Afro-Latina from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, she holds degrees in geology and environmental management and has built a successful career as a geologist while using her platform to inspire authenticity, resilience, and personal growth.Since her time on television, Lydia has become an outspoken advocate for individuals living with invisible illnesses after publicly sharing her own fibromyalgia diagnosis. Through interviews, speaking engagements, and social media, she has helped raise awareness about the daily realities of chronic pain, mental health, and the importance of self-advocacy.Passionate about empowering others, Lydia frequently participates in conversations centered on health, wellness, resilience, and overcoming life's challenges. She is committed to helping people feel seen, supported, and informed while encouraging open dialogue around topics that are too often misunderstood.

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