WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Violent Assailants

Our message to illegal aliens is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, convicted for heinous crimes including murder, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.

“The brave men and women of ICE law enforcement work 24/7 to remove the worst of the worst from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, violent assailants, and other public safety threats. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have either been convicted or charged with a crime in the United States.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Cornelio Arrellano-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree murder in Los Angeles, California.

Yaney Garcia-Ozuna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Livermore, California.

Long Quoc Van Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury and TWO counts of driving under the influence of liquor in Dallas, Texas.

Ebrima Sanneh, a criminal illegal alien from Gambia, convicted for willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed gun, and attempted trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Cheikh Assane Diagne, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, convicted for carrying a handgun and trespassing in Washington, D.C.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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