ICE Asks Alabama to Not Release Alien Convicted for Fatal Truck Crash that Killed Two in Alabama

This alien from Ukraine was paroled into the country by the Biden Administration in 2024

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for an alien from Ukraine without legal status who was convicted for causing a fatal truck crash that killed two people in Alabama.

According to local reporting, the crash occurred on May 6, 2025, in Thomasville, Alabama. Andrii Dmyterko, an alien from Ukraine, was distracted on his cell phone while driving a semi-truck through an intersection, striking multiple vehicles. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third victim was rescued from the wreckage by bystanders.

The aftermath of the crash

Dmyterko was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligent homicide. He was sentenced to two years in in Clarke County Jail.

The defendant: Andrii Dmyterko

“This alien from Ukraine was paroled into our country by the Biden Administration. Now, because of his reckless driving behind the wheel of a semi-truck, two people are dead," said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligent homicide. ICE has lodged a detainer asking Alabama officials to cooperate with us and turn him over when his sentence is complete so that we can remove him from our country.”

Dmyterko was allowed into the country by the Biden Administration’s humanitarian parole program for Ukraine in 2024. He applied for a work visa that same year, which the Biden Administration also granted.

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