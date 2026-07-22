New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to 2023 Fatal Shooting in New Haven

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. today announced that Lewis Santiago, age 28, of New Haven, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in New Haven on July 20, 2026 to charges of Felony Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §§ 53a-54c and 53a-217, respectively. The defendant's change of plea coincided with what would have been the first day of jury selection for his criminal trial. The underlying incident involved the 2023 shooting death of Tyrese Blue, Jr, age 26, of New Haven, during an illegal sale of a firearm.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo and Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Dean Hanafin, who were assisted by Inspector Michael Mastropetre. State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the efforts of lead Detective Gregory Dash of the New Haven Police Department, and many of his fellow law enforcement officers who investigated the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the Court is expected to impose a prison sentence of 35 years to serve.