Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty of 2021 Gunpoint Robbery in Fairfield

(Bridgeport, CT) - Joseph T. Corradino, Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney, today announced that a Superior Court jury in Bridgeport on July 20, 2026 found Torik Baldwin, age 49, of Bridgeport, guilty of a 2021 armed robbery that occurred at a Shell Gas Station in Fairfield.

After two days of evidence, the jury found the defendant guilty of the crime of Robbery in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-134(a)(4). The jury also found the defendant to be a Persistent Dangerous Felony Offender, effectively doubling the defendant’s possible maximum prison sentence, raising his potential exposure from 20 to 40 years.

Evidence presented at trial showed that at approximately 7:40 p.m. on December 27, 2021, a suspect entered the Shell Gas Station at 1139 Post Road in Fairfield, dressed in all black clothing. The suspect approached the register to purchase a roll of Mentos, and when the cashier opened the register, the suspect pulled a gun from a black chest bag, pressed it to the elbow of the cashier, and demanded the money in the registers. The suspect stuffed the gun, the Mentos, the cash, and numerous rolls of coins into his black bag and fled.

Video surveillance from the area showed a AAA vehicle flee the scene moments after the robbery. Detectives were able to observe the same vehicle, along with license plate information, arrive at the gas station at approximately 7:06 p.m. AAA confirmed the operator of the vehicle that evening was Torik Baldwin, and he had been dispatched for a service call to 1139 Post Road in Fairfield.

Upon searching the defendant’s apartment, officers located clothing matching the suspect on video surveillance, including the black bag and a black gun, confirmed to be a Glock replica BB gun. Officers also found a roll of Mentos, along with cash and rolls of coins.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth K. Moran, with assistance from Inspector Ed Zack. Corradino praised the prosecution team, stating: “We are fortunate to have talented and capable career professionals to investigate and prosecute these cases. They continually demonstrate our office’s commitment to protecting the community and the rule of law.”

Following an outburst by the defendant that disrupted the court proceedings, the judge ordered that the defendant be tried in absentia.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 15, 2026 in Bridgeport Superior Court.