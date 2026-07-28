UAP Inc. Wins Gold in the 2026 TITAN Business Awards: Season 1 for Its 100th Anniversary Celebration

UAP Inc. - 2026 TITAN Business Awards S1 Featured Winner

UAP Inc., Canada’s leading distributor of automotive and heavy vehicle parts, has been named a Gold Winner in Season 1 of the 2026 TITAN Business Awards.

What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAP Inc., Canada’s leading distributor of automotive and heavy vehicle parts, has been named a Gold Winner in Season 1 of the 2026 TITAN Business Awards. The company received the distinction in the Company & Organization – Corporation category for the UAP 100th Anniversary Celebration, an integrated communications campaign marking a century of service to Canada’s automotive aftermarket.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards recognizes outstanding organizations, leaders, teams, and initiatives that demonstrate business excellence, innovation, and measurable impact. Season 1 received more than 5,100 entries from organizations and professionals worldwide, reflecting the breadth of leadership and business achievement represented in the 2026 competition.

Founded in 1926, UAP has supported repair facilities, fleet operators, automotive professionals, and communities across Canada for 100 years. Rather than treating the centennial solely as a retrospective, the award-winning campaign placed the people behind UAP’s legacy at the center of its story while expressing a clear vision for the company’s future.

A Centennial Campaign Powered by UAP’s People

Built around the theme “Leading the Way,” the campaign brought together a cinematic manifesto film, an original soundtrack created and performed by UAP team members, and a limited-edition commemorative magazine. Together, these elements connected the company’s history with the employees, customers, and partners who have shaped UAP over generations.

The manifesto film presented UAP’s century-long journey through an emotional, forward-looking narrative. Joint narration by the company’s outgoing and incoming presidents reinforced continuity between its established legacy and its next chapter of leadership. The commemorative magazine further documented UAP’s history, shared achievements, people, and future direction.

Employee participation became a defining feature of the program. Through a nationwide talent search, UAP identified musical talent from across its workforce and brought seven team members from different regions and functions together at a professional recording studio in Montreal. Their original song became the emotional centerpiece of the campaign, turning the anniversary into an authentic expression of organizational culture rather than a conventional corporate commemoration.

The resulting initiative combined corporate storytelling, employee engagement, and brand building to celebrate the people who built UAP while reinforcing the company’s role in keeping Canada moving. Genuine Parts Company submitted the entry on behalf of UAP. The campaign was recognized for transforming a major corporate milestone into a meaningful statement of culture, purpose, and future ambition.

The Evaluation Process

Entries were evaluated independently by an international panel of senior professionals with expertise across business leadership, strategy, operations, and innovation. Through a blind judging process, each submission was assessed on its own merits, with consideration given to the strength of its approach, execution, impact, and effectiveness.

UAP’s entry distinguished itself through the cohesion of its communications program, the authenticity of its employee involvement, and its ability to translate a 100-year legacy into a relevant, forward-looking brand narrative.

Notable Achievement in the 2026 TITAN Business Awards:

1. Company & Organization – Corporation

“The standard this season is defined by what holds up in practice,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time.”

View UAP’s award-winning entry: https://thetitanawards.com/winner-info.php?id=8144

For further information, please contact Angie Griffin, Director, Global External Communications, at Angie_Griffin@genpt.com.

About UAP Inc.

UAP Inc. is Canada’s leading distributor of automotive replacement parts, heavy vehicle parts, tools and related services. Founded in 1926 and operating as a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), UAP serves thousands of repair facilities, fleet operators and automotive professionals across Canada through its extensive NAPA network, distribution centers and service locations. For 100 years, UAP has played a critical role in supporting the Canadian automotive aftermarket through a commitment to quality, expertise, innovation and customer service. Learn more at uapinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.