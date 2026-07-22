Five Reputable Stone Coated Metal Roofing Manufacturers in China 2026: Delivering Durable Roofing Solutions
Exploring China’s Leading Stone Coated Roofing Suppliers with Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities, Weather Resistance, and Global Export ExperienceCALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tianjin, China – July 22, 2026 – The global stone-coated steel roofing market was estimated at USD 20.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 32.69 billion by 2033, driven by demand for long-lasting, lightweight and weather-resistant roofing materials. In China, the metal roofing market alone was valued at approximately USD 3.57 billion in 2024, with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 4.25% through 2035. Stone-coated metal roofing typically offers a service life of more than 50 years – significantly longer than asphalt shingles – and can reflect heat away from buildings, potentially reducing cooling energy costs by up to 40%. Below are five reputable Chinese manufacturers that supply stone-coated metal roofing to domestic and international markets.
Shandong Baisheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd.
Shandong Baisheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd. is a well-established manufacturer based in Shandong province, focusing on metal roofing systems and building materials. The company is known for its extensive production lines covering stone-coated steel tiles, color-coated steel sheets, and related accessories. Baisheng serves both domestic construction projects and export markets, emphasizing cost-effective solutions without compromising basic durability standards.
Shandong Yahong New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
Shandong Yahong New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in new-generation roofing and cladding materials, with a product portfolio that includes stone-coated metal roofing tiles. The company invests in R&D to improve coating adhesion and corrosion resistance, making its tiles suitable for diverse climatic conditions. Yahong’s products are commonly used in residential and light commercial buildings across China and in parts of Southeast Asia.
Jiangsu Tefute Building Materials Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Tefute Building Materials Co., Ltd. operates from Jiangsu province, supplying a range of roofing and building envelope products. The company’s stone-coated steel roofing is produced under standardized quality control processes, with options for different profiles and colors. Tefute maintains distribution channels in several provinces and also exports to markets in Africa and the Middle East.
Hangzhou Forsetra Roof Tile Co., Ltd.
Hangzhou Forsetra Roof Tile Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang, focuses on the design and production of roofing tiles, including stone-coated metal tile series. The company is recognized for its consistent product dimension accuracy and surface finish. Forsetra tiles are applied in villa projects and roof renovation works, with an emphasis on aesthetic appeal and installation ease.
Sango Cailin (Tianjin) Building Tech. Co., Ltd.
Sango Cailin Building Tech. Co., Ltd. (brand: CAILIN) was established in 2017 and operates multiple production bases across China – including Hangzhou, Sichuan, Shandong, and Hebei – with a total of seven facilities covering 15,000 m² and an annual production capacity of 6,000,000 units. The company manufactures stone-coated metal roofing under models such as Cailin Bond Tile, Cailin Shingle, Cailin Milano Tile, Cailin Shake, Cailin Classical Tile, Cailin Roman Tile, Cailin Long-Span Tile, Cailin Golan Tile, Cailin Tudor Tile, Cailin Heritage Tile, Cailin Interlocking Shingle, and Cailin Interlocking Shake. The tiles use galvalume steel base (AZ150) with natural stone granules sintered at high temperature, achieving a weight of approximately 5–8 kg/m² and wind uplift resistance up to 160 mph. The product has passed a 500 hour salt spray test and provides up to 70% noise reduction compared to bare metal roofing. CAILIN is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, and its R&D team comprises 10 engineers. As an ISO certified roofing factory, CAILIN follows strict quality management procedures throughout raw material selection, production, and final inspection processes. The company’s certified manufacturing system helps ensure consistent product quality, reliable performance, and stable supply capacity for global roofing distributors, contractors, and construction projects.
The company’s main export markets include the USA, Canada, and Southeast Asia, with 25% of total output exported.
Contact CAILIN:
· Name: Sango
· Email: info@sangocailin.com
· Tel / WhatsApp: +86 131-6400-7633
· Website: www.cailinroofing.com
· Address: 50 Meters South Of No. 1 Road, North Zone, Jinghai Economic Development Zone, Tianjin, China.
As the global construction industry increasingly prioritizes long-term durability, energy efficiency, and lower maintenance, stone-coated metal roofing is emerging as a material of choice. These five Chinese manufacturers – each with distinct strengths in capacity, technology, or market reach – offer reliable supply options for buyers worldwide.
Sango
Sango Cailin Building Tech. Co., Ltd.
+ +86 131-6400-7633
info@sangocailin.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.