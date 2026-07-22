Kalloy/UNO Publishes New Buyer's Guide on 3D-Forged Bike Stems as E-Bike Safety Standards Tighten

3D forged bike stem kalloy uno

TAIWAN, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalloy Industrial Co., Ltd, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of bicycle cockpit components under the UNO brand, today announced the release of a new buyer's guide explaining how stem manufacturing method affects component strength and fatigue resistance, as e-bike makers face stricter certification requirements under the European EN 17404 standard.The guide, titled "How to Choose the Perfect 3D Forged Bike Stem : A Complete Buyer's Guide," compares three common aluminum stem manufacturing processes - casting, CNC machining, and forging - and outlines how each affects a component's internal grain structure and long-term fatigue performance. It is intended to help bicycle assemblers, OEM buyers, and riders evaluate stem specifications beyond length, angle, and clamp diameter.According to the guide, forged aluminum stems have become the preferred choice for road, mountain, and e-bike applications because the forging process aligns the metal's grain structure along the shape of the part, improving fatigue resistance compared with cast components. The guide notes this distinction has taken on added importance as e-bikes, which carry higher average speeds and sustained motor torque through the front end, come under EN 17404, a European standard that requires more rigorous fatigue and load testing than earlier bicycle component standards."Buyers are often choosing a stem based on length or color and overlooking the manufacturing process entirely, even though it has the biggest impact on how the part performs under repeated stress," said a Kalloy/UNO spokesperson. "As e-bike certification requirements get stricter, we wanted to give OEM buyers and riders a clear reference for what to look for."Kalloy's stem lineup includes rigid, adjustable, foldable, and integrated cable-routing (I.C.R.) models manufactured using 3D forging, a multi-axis process that shapes aluminum across several dies to produce more complex geometries while preserving grain alignment. The company's stems are manufactured to ISO 4210 and EN 17404 certification standards across product lines for road, mountain, city, trekking, and e-bike applications.The full buyer's guide is available at: https://www.kalloyuno.com/news/information/how-to-choose-the-perfect-3d-forged-bike-stem-a-complete-buyer-s-guide About Kalloy Industrial Co., Ltd / UNOFounded in 1980 in Taiwan, Kalloy Industrial Co., Ltd provides fully integrated research, development, manufacturing, and sales services for bicycle cockpit and seatpost components, including handlebars, stems, seat posts, and seat clamps. In 1999, Kalloy launched its UNO international brand under an ODM/OBM business model, supplying bicycle assemblers worldwide. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam, and employs nearly 400 people across the Kalloy Group. Kalloy's products are certified to ISO 4210 and EN 17404 international safety standards.For more information, visit https://www.kalloyuno.com

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