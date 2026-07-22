KENTEN Structures

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Driving Innovation in Large-Scale Event, Industrial, and Emergency Shelter Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGZHOU, China, July 22 —China remains the world's largest exporter of tents and related shelter structures, accounting for approximately 53.3% of the global market with exports reaching USD 3.11 billion in 2024, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). As demand for modular temporary shelter engineering grows across industrial, event, sports, and logistics sectors, the country's manufacturing base continues to expand. Below is an overview of five reputable structure tent manufacturers in China in 2026, each offering distinct capabilities in aluminum frame and PVC fabric structure solutions. KENTEN Structures : Global Engineering and High CapacityKENTEN Structures, established in 2001, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and delivering premium aluminum permanent and semi-permanent structures. The company operates an 80,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 m², supported by a workforce of approximately 200 staff, including 10 engineers on the R&D team. Export business accounts for 80% of total sales, with major markets including the USA and EU. KENTEN's structure tent product line includes models K1 through K10, with span widths ranging from 3m to 80m, eave heights up to 8m, and lengths customizable in 5m bay increments. The main frame is fabricated from high-strength 6061-T6 and 6082-T6 aluminum alloy, with roof fabric made of 850g/m² PVC coated polyester. Wind resistance reaches up to 140 km/h, snow load up to 0.5 kN/m², and the operating temperature range spans -30°C to +70°C. Fire retardancy meets DIN 4102 B1, M2, and NFPA 701 standards. The structures are certified to IBC 2024, CBC 2025, ASCE 7-22, GB 50429, and EN 13782. KENTEN has regional offices in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Mid-East, with manufacturing centers in China, the USA, and the Mid-East.Contact: Cindy | Email: kenten@kentenstructures.com | Tel: +189 9858 2207 | WhatsApp: +86 173 2224 3105 | Website: www.kentenstructures.com Changzhou Expo Tent Co., Ltd.: Specialization in Large Clear Span StructuresChangzhou Expo Tent Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer focused on large clear span structure tents, serving event, exhibition, and industrial storage markets. The company offers aluminum frame structures with spans typically ranging from 10m to 50m, emphasizing rapid deployment and modular expandability. Its product line includes warehouse tents, wedding banquet tents, and exhibition tents. The company supplies to domestic and international buyers, with particular strength in providing cost-effective solutions for temporary event venues.Guangzhou Yuntu Tent Technology Co., Ltd.: PVC Fabric and Custom DesignGuangzhou Yuntu Tent Technology Co., Ltd. concentrates on PVC fabric structure tents , offering customization in color, dimensions, and sidewall options. The company's products are used for wedding banquets, outdoor exhibitions, and semi-permanent warehousing. Yuntu emphasizes fire retardant properties such as NFPA 701 compliance and provides options for glass walls, ABS panels, and sandwich panels. Their manufacturing capability supports quick assembly and demountable reuse.Changzhou Huanyu Tent & House Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: Hybrid Tent and Hardwall SolutionsChangzhou Huanyu Tent & House Manufacturing Co., Ltd. produces both fabric structure tents and rigid panel shelters, bridging the gap between temporary and permanent construction. The company's product portfolio includes industrial warehouse tents, construction site shelters, and logistics storage tents. Huanyu is known for integrating insulated panels and loading dock accessories, addressing high-temperature, rainproof, and dustproof environments. The company serves warehouse and logistics projects requiring structural load-bearing and quick installation.Huaye HTS Tent Building Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.: Engineering-Driven Modular SystemsHuaye HTS Tent Building Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. focuses on engineering-driven modular structure tents, with projects spanning sports facilities, aviation hangars, and temporary exhibition halls. The company lists capabilities in wind and snow resistance design, with aluminum alloy frames and PVC fabric covers meeting European safety standards such as EN 13782:2015. Huaye offers both rental and purchase options, and has delivered projects for large outdoor sports events and public infrastructure.Market Context and StandardsThe global tent market, including industrial and event structures, is projected to grow from USD 4.01 billion in 2025 to USD 6.07 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5–7%, according to analyses by Shelter Structures and Rethinking The Future. In Europe, temporary structure tents exceeding 50 m² ground area must comply with EN 13782:2015 for structural stability under wind and snow loads. For North American markets, tent fabrics typically require NFPA 701 flame propagation test compliance. Chinese manufacturers that meet these international standards are better positioned to serve export markets.OutlookAs demand for modular temporary shelter solutions increases across logistics, events, sports, and emergency response, Chinese manufacturers like KENTEN Structures continue to invest in engineering and production capacity. Buyers seeking reliable structure tent suppliers for permanent or semi-permanent applications are advised to evaluate each manufacturer's certification portfolio, project track record, and aftersales support. A downloadable brochure with KENTEN's full product line and technical specifications is available at the link below.

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