Monroe Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Roll-Over Crash

West Monroe – On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 838 just east of Estates Drive. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Ronald Payne of Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1993 GMC Sierra, driven by Payne, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 838. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Payne, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the cause of this crash is still under investigation, Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of making good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every person inside a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, remain properly restrained at all times. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

ST Ryan Davis

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

[email protected]