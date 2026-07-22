Dyad and Imperial PFS Bring Embedded Premium Finance and Digital Payments to ALIS DX

The integration enables MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators to quote, finance, and accept payments within a single workflow.

By embedding our solutions directly into ALIS DX, we're helping MGAs work more efficiently and and help accelerate the insurance industry's transition to a more connected digital experience.” — Frank Friedman, CEO of Imperial PFS

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad and Imperial PFS (IPFS) today announced the availability of embedded premium finance and digital payment capabilities within the ALIS DX platform. Through the integration, MGAs, wholesalers, program administrators, and agencies can now access premium financing and payment solutions directly within their existing workflow, creating a more connected experience from quote through payment.Rather than moving between multiple systems, users can request premium financing, collect digital payments, and complete key transaction steps without leaving ALIS DX. The result is a more efficient process that reduces manual effort, minimizes duplicate data entry, and helps organizations move business from quote to bind more quickly.The integration combines Dyad's insurance management platform with IPFS' premium finance expertise and AndDone, IPFS' digital payment platform, giving insurance organizations access to embedded financial services where they already conduct business.“Insurance transactions become more complex when financing and payments sit outside the platform where the work actually happens,” said Craig Foos, CEO of Dyad. “This integration brings those capabilities directly into ALIS DX, giving our customers one less thing to manage. Partnering with IPFS and AndDone to remove that friction is exactly the kind of practical innovation we want to deliver for agencies and MGAs.”"Our partnership with Dyad represents another important step in our vision of making premium finance and payments a seamless part of the insurance transaction," said Frank Friedman, CEO of Imperial PFS."By embedding our solutions directly into the ALIS DX platform, we're helping MGAs work more efficiently, deliver a better customer experience, and help accelerate the insurance industry's transition to a more connected digital experience. At IPFS, we believe the best partnerships create meaningful value for our mutual customers, and we're proud to work alongside Dyad to accomplish exactly that."A More Connected Insurance WorkflowThe embedded integration allows ALIS DX users to:• Request premium financing without leaving the platform.• Accept digital payments as part of the existing workflow.• Reduce duplicate entry across multiple systems.• Improve operational efficiency through fewer manual processes.• Create a more connected experience for producers and insureds from quote through payment.By embedding financing and payment capabilities into the systems insurance professionals already use every day, the collaboration helps organizations simplify operations while supporting a more modern customer experience.Today's launch represents the next phase of the strategic relationship between Dyad and IPFS. Both organizations will continue working together to expand embedded financial services and workflow capabilities that help insurance organizations operate more efficiently while delivering greater value to their customers.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving its solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business.About Imperial PFSImperial PFS is a leading provider of premium financing and insurance payment solutions, helping agencies, carriers, MGAs, and wholesalers simplify the way insurance transactions are financed and paid. Through connected technologies, embedded finance capabilities, and digital payment solutions, IPFS helps organizations improve operational efficiency while delivering a better experience for producers and policyholders.About AndDoneAndDone, an IPFS company, delivers insurance-focused digital payment solutions that enable organizations to securely collect, manage, and reconcile payments through modern, connected workflows. By integrating payments directly into existing platforms and business processes, AndDone helps simplify operations while improving the payment experience for businesses and their customers.

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