Snohomish County Launches Planning for Centennial Trail South Extension





We have officially launched planning for Centennial Trail South! This long-envisioned project will ultimately complete the Centennial Trail through Snohomish County and connect it from Skagit County to King County's regional trail system. As planning begins, the County is inviting community members to help shape the future of the trail by watching a project overview video, completing an online survey, and participating in community outreach events throughout July and August.





***Please note: The future Centennial Trail South Extension is not yet open to the public.***





Community members can learn more about the project by watching a brief introduction video and sharing their input through the online survey in English and Spanish. The survey will remain open through August 29, 2026.





The Centennial Trail South Extension will add approximately 12 miles to the existing trail, extending it from the City of Snohomish to Woodinville along the former Eastside Rail corridor. Once completed, the trail will allow people to bike, walk, and roll the length of Snohomish County while connecting to King County's Eastrail network, creating new opportunities for recreation, active transportation, and regional connectivity throughout eastern Puget Sound.

"Completing the Centennial Trail has been a vision for decades, and we're excited to take this important next step," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "This project will create lasting connections between communities, expand access to outdoor recreation, and provide a safe, non-motorized transportation corridor for generations to come. Community input will play a critical role in shaping that vision."

Planning and conceptual design will continue through 2027. The corridor includes bridges, trestles, wetlands, sloughs, steep terrain, and other natural features that create both a unique recreational experience and significant design and construction challenges. Because of these complexities and the funding required, construction is expected to occur in phases over the coming decade and beyond. Snohomish County will pursue additional grant funding to complete future design and construction.

"The Centennial Trail is one of Snohomish County's most treasured recreational assets," said Snohomish County Parks & Recreation Director Sharon Walker. "This planning process gives residents the opportunity to help shape what this next chapter looks like, from trail access and amenities to preserving the natural character of the corridor. We encourage everyone to share their ideas and be part of the conversation."

The Centennial Trail first opened in the early 1990s and has steadily expanded over the years. The most recent extension, completed in 2013, connected the trail from the Skagit County line through the City of Snohomish. In 2016, Snohomish County acquired the former railroad right-of-way from the Port of Seattle, and in 2024 the corridor was officially railbanked, preserving it for future trail development.





To support the planning effort, Snohomish County has secured $2 million in funding from Snohomish County and the taxpayers of Washington State to complete engineering studies and preliminary design work for the full corridor. Additional funding will be needed for final design and phased construction.





Residents can also meet with the project team at several community events this summer, to be announced later. Check the project webpage for updates. As planning progresses, the schedule will continue to evolve based on engineering, environmental review, permitting, funding opportunities, and community feedback.