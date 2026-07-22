NEJM National Correspondent Dr. Lisa Rosenbaum Will Deliver Keynote Lecture at ASNC Annual Scientific Session

Lisa Rosenbaum, MD, ASNC2026 Keynote Lecturer American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC)

Keynote will examine how changing cultural narratives are reshaping medicine, physician wellbeing, and the meaning of clinical work

I expect her keynote will challenge our assumptions, inspire thoughtful conversation, and leave us all thinking differently about our profession.” — Paul Cremer, MD, MS, ASNC2026 Program Committee Chair

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Rosenbaum, MD, cardiologist and New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) national correspondent, will deliver the Keynote Lecture at the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology 2026 Annual Scientific Session and Exhibition (ASNC2026). Her address, titled “On Calling: Preserving the Sanctity of Medicine in Changing Times,” will explore how medicine’s evolving culture is changing physicians’ relationship with their profession – and what those changes may mean for clinicians, patients, and the future of healthcare.

As medicine has become increasingly corporatized and cultural attitudes toward work have shifted, many physicians have begun to view medicine less as a calling and more as a job. Dr. Rosenbaum will examine tensions that have emerged between traditional expectations of professional sacrifice and the growing emphasis on individual wellbeing, asking how these competing narratives influence physician identity, patient care, and the experience of practicing medicine.

“As we navigate profound cultural changes and the rise of artificial intelligence, we have an opportunity to ask deeper questions about purpose, responsibility, and what it means to practice medicine,” Dr. Rosenbaum says. “I hope ASNC2026 attendees will reflect upon stories they tell about their work and how those narratives can either undermine wellbeing or help them reclaim joy and a sense of agency.”

Complementing the robust ASNC2026 scientific program, Dr. Rosenbaum’s keynote will invite attendees to step back from the day’s scientific and technical discussions and reflect on the profession itself. She hopes participants will leave with a renewed perspective on medicine, their work, and the stories that shape both.

“Dr. Rosenbaum is one of the most thoughtful voices examining the culture of medicine today, but what will make her ASNC2026 keynote lecture especially meaningful is that she is a fellow cardiologist who has worked alongside cardiovascular imagers and understands the realities of caring for patients,” says Paul Cremer, MD, MS, chair of the ASNC2026 Program Committee. “I expect her keynote will challenge our assumptions, inspire thoughtful conversation, and leave us all thinking differently about our profession.”

Dr. Rosenbaum is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, host of the New England Journal of Medicine podcast Not Otherwise Specified, and a writer-in-residence at the Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Center for Outcomes Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Her writing explores the intersections of science, medicine, and society, with particular emphasis on clinical decision-making, physician culture, and the narratives that shape healthcare.

She earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco; completed her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital; her cardiovascular fellowship at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell; and participated in the National Clinical Scholars Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, she practiced cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for 9 years.

About ASNC2026

The ASNC2026 Main Program will convene Sept. 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Rosenbaum will present the ASNC2026 Keynote Lecture on Friday, Sept. 18, at 3:45 PM (Pacific Time). Attendees may choose in-person or virtual registration.

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About ASNC, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,900 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology.

Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

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