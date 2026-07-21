Travel Advisory: Traffic Shift Scheduled July 31 at I-95/Route 4 Interchange as Part of The Missing Move Project

RHODE ISLAND, July 21 - On Friday night, July 31 at 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift all traffic to the right on I-95 South at the Route 4 Interchange to create a safe work zone in the median as part of its ongoing "Missing Move" project in Warwick and East Greenwich.

This new traffic pattern, anticipated to stay in place into early summer 2027, will allow the Department to complete drainage improvements and construct the northern pier for the new flyover bridge from Route 4 North to I-95 South.

The specific movements for the night of July 31 are as follows:

• I-95 South, between Exit 24B (Route 4 South) and 24A (Route 2 South), all lanes will shift to the right.

• The shifting of lanes on I-95 South approaching Exit 24B (Route 4 South) will be initiated approximately 500 feet sooner than its current location.

• The right lane drop prior to Exit 24A will be shifted slightly so drivers encounter it approximately 500 feet sooner than its current location.

The 'Missing Move' was never built when Route 4 was constructed in the 1960s. Through it, RIDOT is building new ramps to create direct highway connections between I-95 North and Route 4 South, and Route 4 North and I-95 South.

The $144 million project also includes numerous improvements at and near the Quonset Business Park, the state's largest industrial park in North Kingstown. That work includes three ramps on Route 403 and a roundabout at Compass Circle to provide connectivity to all parts of the Business Park.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. Final completion of the entire project is expected in fall 2027.