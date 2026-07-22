A Specialized High-Tech Enterprise In New Energy Power Equipment prefabricated-substation dry-type-transformer

LBAJI supplies certified prefabricated substation system and high-efficiency dry type transformer for power distribution and renewable energy project worldwide.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global transition to renewable energy and ongoing modernization of power distribution networks are driving rising demand for compact, reliable and efficient electrical power equipment. For utility providers, industrial operators, solar and wind farm developers and commercial construction projects, selecting the right manufacturing partner directly impacts system reliability, project timelines and long-term operational costs. As an established high-tech enterprise specializing in new energy power equipment and distribution systems up to 35kV, LBAJI (Wenzhou Lbaji Holding Co., Ltd.) delivers end-to-end power solutions backed by two decades of industry experience and large-scale in-house manufacturing capacity.1.About LBAJI: Two Decades of Expertise in Power Distribution & New Energy EquipmentFounded in 2005, LBAJI is a group enterprise with three wholly owned subsidiaries and two major production bases located in Liushi — known as China's electrical capital — and Shangrao, Jiangxi Province. The company operates across a total site area of 60 acres with 30,000 square meters of factory floor space, employing 330 staff including 58 professional technical engineers. It is officially recognized as a high-tech enterprise in both Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces.LBAJI's complete product portfolio covers the full distribution network value chain:Power transformers (dry-type and oil-immersed)Medium and low voltage switchgear and ring main unitsPrefabricated and box-type substationsPhotovoltaic power generation and grid-connection equipmentAll products have passed type tests conducted by national authoritative laboratories, and LBAJI is an officially qualified supplier for China's State Grid. The company holds ISO9001 quality management, ISO14001 environmental management and OHSAS18001 occupational health system certifications, and is a National Demonstration Unit for Carbon Neutrality Commitment with more than 20 invention patents.With in-house precision manufacturing workshops, advanced production equipment and a dedicated testing center, LBAJI maintains strict quality control across every stage of production. Its track record includes landmark projects such as the 180MW fishery-photovoltaic complementary power station in Poyang Lake, campus distribution room upgrades and industrial plant power supply systems, demonstrating proven performance across both utility-scale and commercial applications.2. Prefabricated Substation : Factory-Built Solutions for Fast, Reliable Power DeploymentFor renewable energy projects, industrial parks and urban distribution upgrades, traditional civil-built substations often involve long construction cycles, high on-site labor costs and complex project management. Prefabricated Substation systems from LBAJI solve these challenges by delivering fully integrated, factory-assembled power stations that deploy rapidly in the field.LBAJI manufactures a comprehensive range of prefabricated substation models to suit different voltage levels and application scenarios:35KV New Energy Box-Type (Chinese-Style) Substation: Purpose-built for renewable energy step-up applications, optimized for solar and wind farm projects with integrated high-voltage, low-voltage and transformer compartments in a single compact enclosure.YB27-12 Modular Box Substation (American-Style): A compact, cost-effective design ideal for commercial and industrial distribution, residential communities and municipal infrastructure projects.YBM-12 High and Low Voltage Preinstalled Substation: A fully preassembled MV/LV distribution station suitable for urban construction, industrial parks and public facilities, with plug-and-play on-site commissioning.YBW-35/12 Integrated Precast Compartment: A high-integration prefabricated cabin solution designed for large-scale new energy power stations, with strong weather resistance and outdoor protection for long-term operation in harsh environments.Compared to conventional site-built substations, LBAJI's prefabricated solutions reduce on-site construction time by 60–70%, lower overall project costs and ensure consistent quality through controlled factory assembly. All units feature high protection ratings, integrated safety interlocks and compact footprints, making them particularly well suited for remote renewable energy sites and space-constrained urban locations.3. Dry Type Transformer : Safe, Low-Maintenance Power Conversion for Indoor & Sensitive EnvironmentsFor indoor installations, densely populated urban areas and facilities with strict fire safety requirements, oil-filled transformers carry inherent environmental and safety risks. A Dry Type Transformer eliminates these concerns by using air and solid insulation instead of liquid dielectric, delivering reliable voltage conversion with superior safety and reduced long-term maintenance.Dry type distribution transformers offer three core advantages over traditional oil-immersed units:Superior fire and environmental safety: With no insulating oil, there is zero risk of flammable leaks or environmental contamination. This makes them approved for installation inside commercial buildings, hospitals, data centers and high-rise structures where fire safety is a top priority.Lower operating and maintenance costs: With fewer wearable components and no requirement for oil testing, replacement or leak inspections, dry type transformers demand significantly less routine maintenance over their service life, reducing total cost of ownership.Compact space-saving design: Dry type units have a smaller overall footprint, making them easy to install in confined indoor electrical rooms and urban locations where real estate is at a premium.LBAJI produces two primary dry type transformer lines: the SC(B) Resin Insulation Dry Transformer Series, which uses vacuum cast resin encapsulation for excellent moisture resistance and dielectric strength, and the SG(B) Environment-Friendly Dry-Type Transformer, designed for high energy efficiency and low operational losses.The product line covers multiple construction types including cast resin transformers, vacuum pressure-impregnated (VPI) transformers and open-type units, with capacities suited for commercial buildings, manufacturing plants, renewable energy facilities and infrastructure projects. Their ability to handle fluctuating loads also makes them a popular choice for solar and wind power installations where generation output varies with weather conditions.4.Integrated New Energy Power SolutionsBeyond individual products, LBAJI provides complete one-stop power solutions for renewable energy projects covering DC combination, AC distribution, voltage step-up and grid connection control. Its dedicated PV product range includes DC combiner boxes, AC combiner boxes and photovoltaic grid-connection cabinets, all designed to work seamlessly with LBAJI transformers and prefabricated substations.This end-to-end approach simplifies procurement for project owners, reduces compatibility risks across different equipment brands and ensures streamlined technical support throughout the project lifecycle.5.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What core products does LBAJI manufacture?A: LBAJI specializes in 35kV and below power distribution and new energy equipment, including power transformers (dry-type and oil-immersed), medium/low voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, box-type substations, and PV-specific equipment such as DC/AC combiner boxes and grid-connection cabinets. The company holds ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001 certifications and is a qualified supplier for China's State Grid.Q: What types of prefabricated substation does LBAJI offer?A: LBAJI provides a full range of prefabricated substation solutions, including 35kV new energy Chinese-type box substations for renewable energy projects, YB27-12 American-style modular box substations, YBM-12 preinstalled high-low voltage substations, and YBW-35/12 integrated precast compartments. All units are factory preassembled for fast on-site deployment and high environmental protection.Q: What are the key advantages of a dry type transformer?A: Dry type transformers offer three core benefits: first, superior fire and environmental safety, as they use no insulating oil and eliminate leakage and combustion risks, making them ideal for indoor and densely populated areas. Second, lower long-term maintenance requirements compared to oil-immersed units. Third, a compact footprint that fits easily in space-constrained locations.Q: Are LBAJI's products suitable for solar and wind energy projects?A: Yes. LBAJI has extensive experience in renewable energy projects and offers dedicated new energy solutions including 35kV new energy box-type substations, PV step-up transformers, DC/AC combiner boxes and grid-connection cabinets. Its equipment has been deployed in large-scale projects such as the 180MW fishery-PV complementary power station in Poyang, Shangrao.Q: What is the main difference between dry type and oil-immersed transformers?A: The core difference is the insulation and cooling medium. Dry type transformers use air and solid insulation with no oil, making them safer for indoor use but typically more cost-effective at medium capacities. Oil-immersed transformers use insulating oil for cooling and insulation, offering better heat dissipation for high-capacity outdoor applications but requiring regular oil maintenance and carrying inherent fire risk.6.Final ThoughtsAs renewable energy adoption accelerates and power distribution systems continue to modernize, high-quality, reliable electrical equipment is the foundation of every successful project. With 20+ years of specialized manufacturing experience, two large-scale production bases, full in-house testing capabilities and a comprehensive product portfolio covering transformers, switchgear and prefabricated substations, LBAJI is a trusted partner for power distribution and new energy projects of all sizes.Whether you are sourcing a dry type transformer for an indoor commercial development, deploying a prefabricated substation for a utility-scale solar farm, or planning a complete power distribution system for an industrial site, LBAJI provides professional technical support, customized configuration options and responsive after-sales service. To explore the full product catalog, download technical datasheets or request a customized project quote, visit the official website or contact the international sales team today.

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