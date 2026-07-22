17-Year-Old Files Petition with UFL Seeking Early Eligibility, Cites Clarett Case

Marist Veres Royal shown in 2025 at age 16.

Merit-based request for 2027 season also cites pre-merger two-year rule and distinguishes case from NFL’s protected eligibility policy

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HAMBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventeen-year-old fullback and tight end Marist Veres Royal has filed a Petition for Special Eligibility Waiver with the United Football League requesting the opportunity to play in the 2027 season.

According to the petition, Veres Royal, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 282 pounds, graduated from high school at age 15 and became the youngest player to appear in an NCAA football game during the 2025 season at Buffalo State University. The filing states that he will be two years removed from high school by the start of the 2027 UFL season and is requesting either a special administrative waiver or a reversion to the pre-merger eligibility standard.

The petition outlines obstacles Veres Royal has faced in college football, including roster limitations following the House v. NCAA settlement and transfer restrictions under Executive Order 14400. It notes that these restrictions have limited his ability to compete at the Division I level for the 2027 season, leading him to compete at the Division III level.

The filing includes information about Royal’s physical profile at age 17 and states that he and his family are prepared to provide the UFL with several protections. These include parental co-signature on contracts, judicial approval of any player agreement, independent medical evaluations, and third-party excess liability insurance.

The petition references the UFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and distinguishes the current request from the 2004 Clarett v. NFL case. According to the filing, the UFL’s CBA does not contain eligibility provisions similar to those addressed in the NFL’s agreement during the Clarett litigation.

The full Petition is available here: https://www.beboptv.com/mvruflpetition

About Marist Veres Royal

Marist Veres Royal is a 6'3", 282 lb, 17-year-old fullback/tight end and inventor of the Halo Protective Helmet Mask (Patent Pending). He is the youngest player in NCAA history to suit up for a game and will be playing his 2026 sophomore football season at Hilbert College in Hamburg, New York. His digital library can be found on X @MaristVRoyal

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